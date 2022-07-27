Suspect arrested on child pornography charges in Wilmington

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police arrested a person Wednesday on child porn charges, though they have declined to name him.

The Wilmington Police Department served a warrant after hearing information about a resident allegedly receiving and disseminating photos of child pornography on July 27.

The Internet Crimes Against Information task force had reason to believe that the suspect lived at 46 E. Truesdell St., Wilmington Police Chief Ronald L. Fithen said.

According to Fithen, Det. Codey Juillerat lead the investigation, and police made an arrest Wednesday.

The Wilmington Building and Zoning Department was called to the scene after officers reported the living conditions inside the home to be “one of the worst they have ever seen,” Fithen added.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and no further information on the suspect will be given at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.