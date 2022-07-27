Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Suspect arrested on child pornography charges in Wilmington

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police arrested a person Wednesday on child porn charges, though they have declined to name him.

The Wilmington Police Department served a warrant after hearing information about a resident allegedly receiving and disseminating photos of child pornography on July 27.

The Internet Crimes Against Information task force had reason to believe that the suspect lived at 46 E. Truesdell St., Wilmington Police Chief Ronald L. Fithen said.

According to Fithen, Det. Codey Juillerat lead the investigation, and police made an arrest Wednesday.

The Wilmington Building and Zoning Department was called to the scene after officers reported the living conditions inside the home to be “one of the worst they have ever seen,” Fithen added.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and no further information on the suspect will be given at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Children's
1,000 patients at Cincinnati Children’s left out in cold after insurer drops coverage
Two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Cincinnati, health department says
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer used ‘n-word’ during incident outside CPS school, report finds
Friends of man killed by CPD officer speak out
‘He was lost:’ Friends of man killed in Madisonville police shooting ask for compassion

Latest News

The wife of a man who was shot and killed by police on Feb. 11. has filed a lawsuit against a...
Wife files lawsuit against Atrium, Monroe police after husband killed in shooting
Judge Dismisses Libel Lawsuits Filed By Covington Catholic Graduate
Judge Dismisses Libel Lawsuits Filed By Covington Catholic Graduate
Nicholas Sandmann’s lawsuit against ABC, CBS, other national outlets dismissed
Nicholas Sandmann’s lawsuit against ABC, CBS, other national outlets dismissed
The Victoria Square Apartments in Newport
NKY apartment complex to give tenants more time, money to vacate