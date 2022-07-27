Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim

Police say the 15-year-old was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on a commuter train. (WLS, Chicago Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death while taking part in an attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as Darin McNair of Chicago. Police say McNair was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on the Red Line train on the South Side early Monday.

The person targeted by the group stabbed the teen in the chest.

Police say no one has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Children's
1,000 patients at Cincinnati Children’s left out in cold after insurer drops coverage
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer used ‘n-word’ during incident outside CPS school, report finds
2 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Cincinnati, officials say
Cleveland Cliffs
1 dead after accident at former AK Steel mill, company says

Latest News

Two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Cincinnati, health department says
Police say the 15-year-old was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on a...
Teen suspect dies in attempted robbery aboard train
Lakota School Board Darbi Boddy
Lakota board member demands district retract trespassing notice, restore badge access to schools
Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Firefighters make progress against Calif. wildfire near Yosemite