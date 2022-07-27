Teens found in Mt. Healthy with BB guns could have been a ‘tragedy,’ police say

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy police are asking for help from parents after responding to call that could have become a “tragedy.”

On Tuesday around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to Seward Avenue and Adams Road for a report of a man in a red hoodie with a handgun.

The caller told police it appeared the person with a gun was yelling at another man and the argument was escalating.

According to police, when officers approached an individual matching the description of the man with the gun, they were able to detain him and saw what appeared to be a weapon in the pocket of the hoodie he was wearing.

As officers were investigating, they found another person walking and stopped them.

Both became combative and attempted to flee from officer, pushing one during the process, police said.

Police were eventually able to regain control of the two suspects, identified as 17-year-old juveniles both carrying BB guns that were “indistinguishable from actual firearms,” the department said.

“We extend our thanks to a concerned citizen who took the time and called police,” Mt. Healthy police said. “This incident could easily have become a tragedy but for the professionalism and restrain used by our officers. Parents we desperately need your help. Juveniles should not be carrying BB guns in public without proper adult supervision.”

