Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teens found in Mt. Healthy with BB guns could have been a ‘tragedy,’ police say

Police said both juveniles were carrying BB guns that looked like real firearms.
Police said both juveniles were carrying BB guns that looked like real firearms.(Mt. Healthy Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy police are asking for help from parents after responding to call that could have become a “tragedy.”

On Tuesday around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to Seward Avenue and Adams Road for a report of a man in a red hoodie with a handgun.

The caller told police it appeared the person with a gun was yelling at another man and the argument was escalating.

According to police, when officers approached an individual matching the description of the man with the gun, they were able to detain him and saw what appeared to be a weapon in the pocket of the hoodie he was wearing.

As officers were investigating, they found another person walking and stopped them.

Both became combative and attempted to flee from officer, pushing one during the process, police said.

Police were eventually able to regain control of the two suspects, identified as 17-year-old juveniles both carrying BB guns that were “indistinguishable from actual firearms,” the department said.

“We extend our thanks to a concerned citizen who took the time and called police,” Mt. Healthy police said. “This incident could easily have become a tragedy but for the professionalism and restrain used by our officers. Parents we desperately need your help. Juveniles should not be carrying BB guns in public without proper adult supervision.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Children's
1,000 patients at Cincinnati Children’s left out in cold after insurer drops coverage
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer used ‘n-word’ during incident outside CPS school, report finds
Two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Cincinnati, health department says
Cleveland Cliffs
1 dead after accident at former AK Steel mill, company says

Latest News

The fatal crash in Butler County happened early Tuesday morning.
Coroner IDs woman killed in Butler County crash
Nicholas Sandmann, the former Covington Catholic student, previously settled three other...
Nicholas Sandmann’s lawsuit against ABC, CBS, other national outlets dismissed
Julianne Shead (Source: Portage County Sheriff)
Ravenna mom pleads guilty to drunk driving crash which killed 2 daughters, 13-year-old family friend
Cincinnati Skyline from SkyFOX19
Cincinnati recognized by Airbnb, named one of the ‘best equipped’ destinations