Tri-State AGs sue Biden Administration over LGBTQ+ protections in schools

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The attorneys general of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana on Wednesday joined a lawsuit challenging a new Biden Administration rule extending federal protections against discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation to local school districts.

The rule requires all state and local entities that receive U.S. Department of Agriculture funds—including school lunch programs—to investigate allegations of discrimination against LGBTQ+ persons, according to an department spokesperson. The entities must also update their nondiscrimination policies and signage to include prohibitions against those types of discrimination.

The attorneys general of 25 states, all Republicans, wrote a letter to President Biden in June arguing against the rule and the administrative guidance on which it is based. “It imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA,” they said. “And the inevitable result is regulatory chaos that would threaten the effective provision of essential nutritional services to some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

At issue in their lawsuit is how far Title IX protections against sex discrimination actually go—and whether, as the attorneys general argue, the Biden Administration overstepped in using a U.S. Supreme Court decision as the rule’s legal basis.

The lawsuit could also turn on the issue of Chevron deference, a legal doctrine according to which courts generally defer to a federal agency’s reasonable interpretation of the laws that govern it. Chevron has long been in the crosshairs of conservative judges and lawmakers.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the lawsuit in a statement Wednesday afternoon, arguing against the Biden Administration’s use of an unfunded mandate to influence school district policy at the local level.

“This is classic federal policy – literally converting carrots into sticks and using them to beat a political agenda into local schools,” Yost said. “When will the Biden administration learn that making law is the legislature’s role?”

How we got here: From Bostock to Title IX

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 handed down a decision in Bostock v. Clayton County that greatly expanded federal sex discrimination protections, which previously did not guard against discrimination based on sexual orientation or transgender status.

The Court ruled that an employer firing an employee merely for being gay or transgender is a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or transgender status, the Court reasoned, is no different than treating an employee different because of their sex, something Title IIV expressly prohibits.

In January 2021, President Biden issued an executive order generalizing Bostock’s ruling on Title VII to other laws that prohibit sex discrimination “so long as the laws do not contain sufficient indications to the contrary.” The order directed federal agencies to review laws and regulations that prohibit sex discrimination so that they might be expanded.

But Title VII did not, as originally written, prohibit sex discrimination employed at education institutions. Congress sought to close that loophole less than a decade later with the passage of Title IX in 1972.

Title IX (of the Education Amendments of 1972) famously provides that no one can be “excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal assistance” on the basis of sex.

The Biden Administration, in generalizing Bostock, believes it can be applied to educational institutions covered by Title IX owing to its legislative kinship with Title VII. On that same legal theory, a Department of Justice memo and a Department of Education analysis concluded that Title IX confers protection against discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.

That said, the Court in Bostock did not directly address Title IX, and according to the attorneys general, it “expressly disclaimed application to ‘other federal or state laws that prohibit sex discrimination.’” So Bostock’s application to Title IX remains a legal theory only rather than a fact of jurisprudence.

The USDA’s new interpretation of an old law

Drawing on the Biden Administration’s executive order, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, or FNS, introduced a new rule in May 2022. It takes effect Aug. 15.

The rule concerns FNS’s oversight of the supplemental nutritional assistance program, which provides food-purchasing for low-income households. SNAP benefits covered nearly 40 million people in 2019. Children in households that qualify for SNAP benefits also automatically qualify for free school meals through various federal programs.

The law governing SNAP benefits (the Food and Nutrition Act) requires states and the USDA to enter into legal agreements. These agreements, in turn, require that states carry over statutory federal civil rights protections.

The standardized language of the agreements is occasionally updated by FNS as Congress amends civil rights laws or the USDA, drawing from statutory and/or regulatory authority, modifies its policy guidance.

The rule issued in May draws from a new USDA policy guidance—or rather, a new administrative “interpretation” of the law governing SNAP benefits.

The guidance, closely mirroring the 2021 executive order, interprets anti-discrimination provisions related to sex found in Title IX to include gender identity and sexual orientation protections.

Said Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in May, “[W]e must recognize the vulnerability of the LGBTQI+ communities and provide them with an avenue to grieve any discrimination they face. We hope that by standing firm against these inequities we will help bring about much-needed change.”

The FNS rule’s new protections are “given in consideration of and for the purpose of obtaining any and all Federal assistance extended to the State” related to SNAP benefits. It’s not clear a school district’s failure to protect sexual orientation or gender identity would trigger a lapse in those benefits; nor is it clear what would constitute a violation.

The rule does, however, allow FNS to “track, analyze, and enforce” those new civil rights protections. States must compile data, maintain records and submit records and reports to “allow for the effective enforcement of the civil rights provisions,” and FNS personnel can review those records, assess facilities and interview personnel “to ascertain compliance with nondiscrimination laws,” the rule reads. A judicial enforcement provision is also included.

The rule insists these are existing obligations that the rule only seeks to codify. Such existing obligations are not spelled out. But a USDA memo implies the obligations refer back to Bostock, owing to the substantial similarity between the anti-discrimination provisions in the Food and Nutrition Act and Title VII.

Beyond Bostock: The line between law and guidance

The attorney generals argue that Bostock has been “obviously” misread and misapplied. Moreover, they say Title IX’s application to discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation is crucial—and missing.

But beyond that, and arguably at a more basic level, the attorneys general claim the USDA did far more than issue a new guidance in its expansion of anti-discrimination protections. Rather, the department wrote a new law—without lawmakers.

To support their case, the attorneys general cite the Administrative Procedures Act, the landmark 1945 statute that governs how federal agencies propose and establish regulations. The APA requires that the public be given notice and afforded the opportunity to comment when a government agency engages in substantive lawmaking or policymaking, according to the attorneys general.

President Biden himself invoked the APA in his executive order: “The head of each agency shall, as soon as practicable and as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, including the Administrative Procedure Act, consider whether to revise, suspend, or rescind such agency actions, or promulgate new agency actions, as necessary to fully implement statutes that prohibit sex discrimination [...]”

Agencies, according to the APA, are allowed to write their own guidance, craft non-legislative rules and interpret rules without public comment. But an agency can’t get away with lawmaking or policymaking actions just by labeling them as “clarifications” or “guidance,” and that is just what the USDA has tried to do, the attorneys general argue.

“It has passed off as a ‘clarification’ what is actually a re-write of the law in Title IX and the Food and Nutrition Act,” they wrote. “Far from providing clarification as to Title IX law, the Guidance substantially and substantively expands the law. It broadens the basis for challenging a certification of applicant households and imposes additional burdens on state agencies—including state and local governments—that facilitate various USDA nutritional programs.”

