Widely scattered storms Wednesday afternoon, evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Flood Watch is in effect for central and southern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area until 8 p.m. as the threat for locally heavy rainfall continues into the evening hours. Highs Wednesday afternoon will reach the low 80s.

After a soaking Wednesday morning with heavy downpours, Wednesday afternoon will dry out under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop with some daytime heating that takes place. These showers and storms will also deliver the threat for heavy downpours once again.

Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread once again going into the overnight hours into early Thursday morning. Ponding on roadways and sidewalks could remain into Thursday morning as you walk out the door. Much of Thursday will be dry with cloud cover, but in the evening, showers and thunderstorms will redevelop. Highs will only reach the low-to-mid 80s.

Expect more rain chances Thursday night into Friday morning, as the front finally passes through the region. Drier air moves in and lowers humidity to a more comfortable level in the tri-state on Friday night into Saturday. Cloud cover hangs around the region, which will limit highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend.

Next week starts off with active weather as storm chances return, but rain moves out midweek while the heat moves back in! Highs by the latter half of next week will reach the low 90s!

