Breathitt County Courthouse opens as flash flood shelter

BREAHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County Courthouse is serving as a shelter for people displaced by flash flooding.

Breathitt County Emergency Management shared the update on Facebook late Wednesday night.

WKYT has been tracking reports of serious flooding in Breathitt County and other parts of eastern Kentucky.

The National Weather Service says life-threatening flash flooding may be possible in multiple counties, including Breathitt, Perry, Owsley, Knott, and Clay.

The Perry County Advocate reports crews are working at least five water rescues near Hazard.

Viewers are also sending us pictures of flooding and storm damage from throughout the region.

Currently witnessing the worst flooding in my memory living on rt 30. Almost in my brothers house. Bad situation unfolding Magoffin. @Kentuckyweather @brobwx pic.twitter.com/p52FI74hNg — Austin⚡️ (@AustinGibson201) July 28, 2022

