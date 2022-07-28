Contests
Caught on camera in KC: 12-year-old runs from gunman while holding baby

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother is recovering from gunshot wounds after what she said was a targeted shooting at her daughter in the front yard of their home.

Rosa Olivas was lying on the floor inside her house as her 12-year-old daughter was holding her 11-month-old brother while watering tomatoes in their yard.

A security camera on her front porch captured video of a man running to the lawn, yelling at her children, and then he pulls out a gun. It’s unknown at this time what was said and how long he was waiting nearby. He shot at the two children multiple times as the 12-year-old, still with her baby brother in her arms, runs through the front door.

“I hear gunshots and I get up off the floor very fast. It did not give me no kind of time to think about anything,” said Olivas.

Her children were safe inside, but Olivas was struck by a bullet when the door opened for just a second.

She now has a broken femur, a rod inside her leg, and doctors say the bullet will have to stay inside her body.

She believes she knows who the shooter was. She said he has been arrested.

“Take care of your kids, make sure they’re a priority. If they’re getting bullied, go to talk to the school, talk to the teachers, to the principal, to whoever you have to keep your babies safe.”

She said her family is watched by a guardian angel.

“I feel there was an angel that wrapped her up and threw her in the house because nothing happened. No scratch on her, no scratch on my son.”

She said the safety of her children is her number one priority as she recovers from her injuries but once she is out of the hospital, they will be moving miles and miles away.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

