Cincinnati federal judge stops Air Force, Air National Guard globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal judge in Cincinnati on Wednesday halted the Biden administration for the foreseeable future from enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate globally on any servicemembers in both the Air Force, Space Force and Air National Guard who requested religious exemptions.

In this local case that has now gone international, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland’s preliminary injunction stops the military from discharging or disciplining servicemembers while the case works through the courts, a process that could take up to two years.

The government is expected to appeal the decision, as they have previous ones in this case.

Earlier this month, when the judge ordered Biden’s Secretary of the Air Force to file court records stating why the court should not grant a class-wide preliminary injunction, he responded it would severely undermine military readiness and cause irreparable harm to military operations to defend the nation.

“Allowing unvaccinated members to serve without restriction, would significantly increase risk to accomplishing the Air Force mission while causing substantial and lasting harm to military order and discipline,” the response reads.

Diseases, the government contended, can be a serious threat to the ability of our Service members to perform their duties, and especially dangerous for Service members who are mobilized in support of combat operations.

“Vaccination is the most effective way to minimize the risk of disease in Service members which allows us to maximize our operational capabilities and mission effectiveness. Service members who fail to meet medical readiness requirements are typically nondeployable. While Service members may go through brief periods where they are nondeployable, all members are expected to return to and maintain a deployable status.

The government’s attorney also contended that “Courts should exercise extreme caution before granting a preliminary injunction in a large class-action case such as this one, where class-wide preliminary injunctive relief effectively amounts to a nationwide injunction...”

“.....Allowing only one final adjudication would deprive this Court of the benefit it receives from permitting several courts of appeals to explore a difficult question before this Court grants” (an order by which a higher court reviews a decision of a lower court).”

The judge rebutted that argument in his order, citing a court decision from 1803, Marbury v. Madison. It established the principle of judicial review—the power of the federal courts to declare legislative and executive acts unconstitutional.

“....the Court reminds Defendants that (it) is emphatically the province and duty of the judicial department to say what the law is,” the judge wrote.

“Thus, due to the systematic nature of what the Court views as violations of Airmen’s constitutional rights to practice their religions as they please, the Court is well within its bounds to extend the existing preliminary injunction to all Class Members.”

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland was appointed by former President Donald Trump in late 2019 on the recommendation of a bipartisan commission created by Ohio senators Rob Portman, a Republican, and Sherrod Brown, a Democrat. (U.S. District Court of Southern Ohio)

This impacts 200 to 300 servicemembers stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, who filed the lawsuit against top military leaders back in February, and 7,000 to 9,000 service members nationally, according to the attorney for the local plaintiffs, Chris Wiest of northern Kentucky.

“Obviously, we are thrilled for our clients who we were facing career-ending consequences for the exercise of their sincerely held beliefs,” Wiest said. “This case will now proceed into the discovery phase in which we look forward to placing government decision-makers under oath and questioning them about their discriminatory decision-making.”

One of the plaintiffs is Union Township Trustee Joe Dills. He was on active duty in the Air Force for three years and has been in the reserves since 2013.

“The COVID-19 vaccine has been tested and used with aborted fetal cells so that is going against our religious beliefs,” he said. “None of us is anti-vaccine at all, but we are against using aborted fetal cells.

“What’s really frustrating is this fact: The Air Force has granted thousands and thousands of administrative and medical exemptions but only a handful of religious exemptions. So all of us put together very tight packages (proposals) for our religious exemptions and the commanders have basically rubber-stamped and denied all of them. It would appear they didn’t even look at our packages at all.”

Moreover, Dills said the chaplain at Wright Patterson extensively vetted them and found their reasoning rational.

“The chaplain gave us their blessing, their stamp of approval that we have a valid concern not to take the vaccine but it doesn’t matter. The commanders have rubber-stamped and denied them all.”

In a sworn statement with the response, the Air Force’s Director of Staff said that as of July 12, they still have 2,847 pending Religious Accommodations Requests (RARs) at Decision Authority Level to be exempt from the COVID19 vaccination requirement for 378 Active Duty Air Force, 1 Air Force Reserves (including Individual Mobilization Augmentees), 1 Space Force, and 2,467 Air National Guard.

Additionally, the Air Force still has 575 pending RAR appeals, many of the requests are at the state, not the federal level.

“This means they have either not yet been submitted to the National Guard Bureau for review or they have been returned to the state for further action. 4. As of July 12, 2022, the Department of the Air Force has approved 135 religious accommodation requests to be exempt from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement: 106 Active Duty Air Force, 22 Air Force Reserves (including Individual Mobilization Augmentees), 3 Space Force, and 4 Air National Guard.

Wiest said the evidence in this case shows the only religious exemptions that they have granted are for people at the end of their term of service.

