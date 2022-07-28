Contests
Driver mounts sidewalk, hits 86-year-old Delhi woman out for daily walk

Delhi Township police are investigating after the driver fled the scene.
Gloria Stewart suffered broken bones in her hand after a driver clipped her as she was out for...
Gloria Stewart suffered broken bones in her hand after a driver clipped her as she was out for her morning walk on July 14.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car that clipped a Delhi woman out for her daily walk fled the scene, and now police are asking the community if they can help catch the driver.

It happened at Cimarron Trail and Cleander Drive on July 14.

Gloria Stewart, 86, takes daily walks with her daughter, Jackie Jetter. She says she had just crossed the street and made it to the opposite sidewalk when she was clipped.

“Before, we felt like we were safe on the sidewalk,” she said. “Now I don’t feel like I’m safe.”

Jetter added, “I was really scared and upset when that happened to my mom.”

Stewart recalls being so shaken up afterward she could barely speak. “It was a horrible experience. I mean, we take walks every day, and then to have something like that happen.... it’s scary.”

Stewart has bruising, two broken fingers and five stitches in her arm.

“I just saw my fingers were crooked, and then I looked, I had blood... When he handed me the paper towels, I though, ‘Oh my gosh, I have blood running down my arm!’” She said, adding she could easily have been killed in the strike.

Bob Thomas, a neighbor, ran to Stewart’s aid.

“I was leaving for work and I started to pull away from the curb, and this car came zooming down the street,” Thomas explained. “I thought it’s a little fast for this neighborhood because we’re a quiet subdivision, not a whole lot for that kind of stuff. So I get up to the next block where I make my left to go to work, and I saw Gloria there, and she was holding on to the street sign, kind of doubled over, so I knew something was wrong.”

Thomas stopped and helped the pair call 911.

“I didn’t notice it at first, but I started seeing the blood drip down on her leg,” Thomas said.

Stewart’s family is teaming up to help her recover. As for the driver, Jetter says she saw the driver slow down before speeding off.

Delhi Township Police Sgt. Joe Goddard says it’s an open investigation.

“In this day and age, when everybody’s got a camera or a ring doorbell, I think somebody would have caught it, and I’m hoping this will bring a bit of awareness to it,” Stewart said.

If you know anything about the driver or the crash, you’re urged to contact Delhi Township PD at (513) 922-0060.

