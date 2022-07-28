First look: Bengals receive AFC Championship rings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals long snapper Clark Harris is giving Cincinnati fans the first look at the AFC Championship rings.

Harris posted a photo of the ring on Twitter.

Like the Bengals fans, Harris would have preferred a Super Bowl ring.

We love this one but we want that SB ring. pic.twitter.com/sBGosc4G7R — Clark Harris (@ClarkHarris46) July 28, 2022

