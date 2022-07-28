First look: Bengals receive AFC Championship rings
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals long snapper Clark Harris is giving Cincinnati fans the first look at the AFC Championship rings.
Harris posted a photo of the ring on Twitter.
Like the Bengals fans, Harris would have preferred a Super Bowl ring.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.