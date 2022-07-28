Contests
First look: Bengals receive AFC Championship rings

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals long snapper Clark Harris is giving Cincinnati fans the first look at the AFC Championship rings.

Harris posted a photo of the ring on Twitter.

Like the Bengals fans, Harris would have preferred a Super Bowl ring.

