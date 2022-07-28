Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

KSP: How to report missing people following severe flooding

A woman was saved from her home following flooding in the Maytown community of Floyd County.
A woman was saved from her home following flooding in the Maytown community of Floyd County.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are working to help areas in Eastern Kentucky affected by extreme flooding.

“Troopers continue to work to preserve life and conduct rescue missions, and they remain committed to assisting those in need,” officials said.

If you need to report a missing person in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie, contact Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you need to report a missing person in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike, contact Post 9 in Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

If you need to report a missing person in the counties of Jackson, Owsley, or Lee, contact Post 7 in Richmond at 859-623-2404.

If you need to report a missing person in the counties of Wolfe or Morgan, contact Post 8 in Morehead at 606-784-4127.

If you need to report a missing person in Harlan County, contact Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.

If phone lines are busy, officials urge people to send an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov and include the following information:

  • Your name (first, last)
  • Your phone number
  • Missing person’s name (first, last)
  • Missing person’s home county
  • Missing person’s description (gender, age, race, etc.)
  • Missing person’s home address and phone number

“KSP is doing everything in its power to continue to provide services to all members of the community. During these times, preservation of life becomes paramount,” officials added.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a serious crash involving a father and daughter struck by a car in Northside.
Driver flees after hitting father, daughter walking in Northside, police say
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
A Clinton County judge released John Potter, 66, on his own recognizance, the police chief said.
Warrant leads to ‘depraved, sickening’ child porn case, man’s arrest
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Molly White spent a night at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after accidentally inhaling...
West Side girl, 9, shares warning about chlorine poisoning after pool incident

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power following devastating flooding
Ask Ashlee talks about how parents can help children with back to school
Ask Ashlee talks about how parents can help children with back to school
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal crash in downtown Cincinnati Saturday.
Driver dies in downtown Cincinnati crash, police say
Cheesecake Factory baker shows how to make cheesecake cupcakes
Cheesecake Factory baker shows how to make cheesecake cupcakes
East Cincy Yoga to host free cat yoga classes in Clermont County
East Cincy Yoga to host free cat yoga classes in Clermont County