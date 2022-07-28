KSP: How to report missing people following severe flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are working to help areas in Eastern Kentucky affected by extreme flooding.

“Troopers continue to work to preserve life and conduct rescue missions, and they remain committed to assisting those in need,” officials said.

If you need to report a missing person in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie, contact Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you need to report a missing person in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike, contact Post 9 in Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

If you need to report a missing person in the counties of Jackson, Owsley, or Lee, contact Post 7 in Richmond at 859-623-2404.

If you need to report a missing person in the counties of Wolfe or Morgan, contact Post 8 in Morehead at 606-784-4127.

If you need to report a missing person in Harlan County, contact Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.

If phone lines are busy, officials urge people to send an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov and include the following information:

Your name (first, last)

Your phone number

Missing person’s name (first, last)

Missing person’s home county

Missing person’s description (gender, age, race, etc.)

Missing person’s home address and phone number

“KSP is doing everything in its power to continue to provide services to all members of the community. During these times, preservation of life becomes paramount,” officials added.

