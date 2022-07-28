Man accused of assault outside GameStop at Kenwood Mall, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after he hit another man outside a Game Stop at Kenwood Mall on Black Friday, court documents state.

Devin Price, 26, hit Elbert D. Stonom several times, the documents say, after the men got into an argument over a place in line while they waited for the store to open.

Police say Price also tried to hit Jay-Shan Jackson several times.

Court documents say Price then hit Stonom in the face with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

Price fled the scene.

Stonom was taken to Bethesda North Hospital but later was transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to the extent of his injuries.

In the court documents, police say Stonom suffered a fractured orbital bone on the right side of his face all the way to his nose and a cut under his eye.

A warrant was filed for Price for felonious assault and assault on Nov. 29, 2021, court documents say.

He was arrested on Wednesday and his bond was set at $10,000 during a court appearance on Thursday, according to jail records.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.