Man killed at former AK Steel mill identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died early Tuesday at the former AK Steel mill.

Wessley Blanton, 46, of West Carrollton, Ohio, died from head trauma he suffered during a routine maintenance inspection, according to the coroner.

Blanton was injured in the operation’s hot strip mill at Middletown Works, according to Cleveland-Cliffs. His death was ruled an accident by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

“Cleveland-Cliffs expresses its deepest sympathies to the employee’s family and the Company will provide the necessary support to the family during this difficult time,” Cleveland-Cliffs spokesperson Patricia Persico said.

The company said they will be conducting an investigation alongside the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and OSHA.

