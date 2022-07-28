Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man killed at former AK Steel mill identified

Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland Cliffs(WLUC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died early Tuesday at the former AK Steel mill.

Wessley Blanton, 46, of West Carrollton, Ohio, died from head trauma he suffered during a routine maintenance inspection, according to the coroner.

Blanton was injured in the operation’s hot strip mill at Middletown Works, according to Cleveland-Cliffs. His death was ruled an accident by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

“Cleveland-Cliffs expresses its deepest sympathies to the employee’s family and the Company will provide the necessary support to the family during this difficult time,” Cleveland-Cliffs spokesperson Patricia Persico said.

The company said they will be conducting an investigation alongside the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and OSHA.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tri-State police accused of arresting man they did not want to run for office
Friends of man killed by CPD officer speak out
‘He was lost:’ Friends of man killed in Madisonville police shooting ask for compassion
The fatal crash in Butler County happened early Tuesday morning.
Woman killed in Butler County crash died protecting grandson, family says
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Cincinnati, health department says

Latest News

Mohamed Diakite was killed on Oct. 27, 2021, in the Hawaiian Terrace area between the Airy...
Second suspect arrested following October 2021 Hawaiian Terrace murder
A mother is recovering from gunshot wounds after what she said was a targeted shooting at her...
Caught on camera in KC: 12-year-old runs from gunman while holding baby
Over 10 inmates have escaped custody in Hamilton County in two months, latest Wednesday
Over 10 inmates have escaped custody in Hamilton County in two months, latest Wednesday
A federal judge in Cincinnati on Wednesday halted the Biden administration for the foreseeable...
Cincinnati federal judge blocks Air Force, Air National Guard globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers