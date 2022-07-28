Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Multiple agencies seeking man accused of targeting retail stores, employees across Tri-State

Investigators say the suspect has victimized workers from Fairfield to Florence.
A suspect police say is sneaking into retail break rooms, stealing credit cards and using them...
A suspect police say is sneaking into retail break rooms, stealing credit cards and using them to buy gift cards.(Florence PD/Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man are wanted by several Tri-State law enforcement jurisdictions for allegedly targeting local retail workers.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is one of those looking for the man pictured here and below.

Investigators say the suspect goes into retailers’ break rooms, steals victims’ wallets and then buys gift cards with the stolen credit cards.

“It was kind of shocking,” said Kelly Blubaugh, who works at the PacSun inside a mall in Liberty Township. “I mean, it’s something that you, like, hear about on the news, but you never expect it to happen to you.”

Earlier this month, Blubaugh received an alarming alert from her bank that $400 dollars had been charged to her account at Target. “And then I went back into our back room to look and see if my wallet was there, and noticed that it was gone,” she said.

Blubaugh immediately called the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“Definitely violating, for sure, to know that some random person just walked right into our back room and just was kind of digging through my stuff,” she said.

Blubaugh says she’s never seen the suspect in pictures sent out but the sheriff’s office earlier this week.

Authorities say the same man has been targeting other workers at other stores. Fairfield police are looking for the suspect as well. A police report says a woman working at an Ulta Beauty had her wallet stolen from a break room.

“I feel bad for the other people that this happened to because it is a huge inconvenience to have that happen,” Blubaugh said.

Florence police are likewise looking for the suspects. They posted a picture of a white SUV sought in connection to the alleged crimes.

Blubaugh is thankful her bank acted so quickly. “They were able to get the money back for me.”

If you see the man in the photos, you’re urged to contact one of the departments listed below:

  • Butler County Sheriff’s Office: (513) 785-1000
  • Fairfield PD: (513) 829-8201
  • Florence PD: (859) 647-5420

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Children's
1,000 patients at Cincinnati Children’s left out in cold after insurer drops coverage
Two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Cincinnati, health department says
Tri-State police accused of arresting man they did not want to run for office
Friends of man killed by CPD officer speak out
‘He was lost:’ Friends of man killed in Madisonville police shooting ask for compassion

Latest News

A federal judge in Cincinnati on Wednesday halted the Biden administration for the foreseeable...
Cincinnati federal judge stops Air Force, Air National Guard globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers
Ernestine Hurt with her granddaughter, Mirya Glover
6th Street Cold Case: Who murdered Ernestine Hurt in Downtown Cincinnati?
Police investigate a shooting that left one person in critical condition in Evanston Wednesday...
Police: 1 in critical condition after Evanston double-shooting
Marcus Fiesel (FOX19 NOW)
Don’t forget what happened: Marcus Fiesel’s caseworker sends message ahead of parole hearing