Multiple agencies seeking man accused of targeting retail stores, employees across Tri-State

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man are wanted by several Tri-State law enforcement jurisdictions for allegedly targeting local retail workers.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is one of those looking for the man pictured here and below.

Investigators say the suspect goes into retailers’ break rooms, steals victims’ wallets and then buys gift cards with the stolen credit cards.

“It was kind of shocking,” said Kelly Blubaugh, who works at the PacSun inside a mall in Liberty Township. “I mean, it’s something that you, like, hear about on the news, but you never expect it to happen to you.”

Earlier this month, Blubaugh received an alarming alert from her bank that $400 dollars had been charged to her account at Target. “And then I went back into our back room to look and see if my wallet was there, and noticed that it was gone,” she said.

Blubaugh immediately called the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“Definitely violating, for sure, to know that some random person just walked right into our back room and just was kind of digging through my stuff,” she said.

Blubaugh says she’s never seen the suspect in pictures sent out but the sheriff’s office earlier this week.

Authorities say the same man has been targeting other workers at other stores. Fairfield police are looking for the suspect as well. A police report says a woman working at an Ulta Beauty had her wallet stolen from a break room.

“I feel bad for the other people that this happened to because it is a huge inconvenience to have that happen,” Blubaugh said.

Florence police are likewise looking for the suspects. They posted a picture of a white SUV sought in connection to the alleged crimes.

Blubaugh is thankful her bank acted so quickly. “They were able to get the money back for me.”

If you see the man in the photos, you’re urged to contact one of the departments listed below:

Butler County Sheriff’s Office: (513) 785-1000

Fairfield PD: (513) 829-8201

Florence PD: (859) 647-5420

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.