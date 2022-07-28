Ohio Task Force One deploying to deadly Kentucky floods

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1, billed as one of the nation’s strongest search and rescue/disaster response teams, will deploy to Kentucky Thursday as deadly flooding continues to plague eastern parts of the commonwealth.

Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department will deploy with OH-TF1, the department says.

Parts eastern and southeastern Kentucky got more than six inches of rain in a 24-hour period [map], causing severe flash flooding. More rain is expected.

Eight people are confirmed dead in the floods, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Many people remain unaccounted for and that the death toll will likely climb.

Beshear called it one of the “worst and most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history,” adding the damage is massive with hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed. He declared a State of Emergency and activated the National Guard early Thursday.

OH-TF1 received its activation orders Thursday afternoon and will deploy “immediately,” according to Public Information Officer Phil Sinewe.

The team will deploy a rescue team comprising 16 members and five vehicles specializing in aquatic search and rescue efforts.

“The team trains for a wide variety of rescue needs, and one of them is water rescue,” Sinewe said. “The members can function in both swift and static water situations. The team will place 16 highly trained personnel along with boats and logistical supplies directly into the field to assist our neighbors in Kentucky. While OHTF1 is proud to service the entire country, the citizens of Ohio should be extra proud to assist neighbors so close to home.”

The team will deploy from OH-TF1′s headquarters in Vandalia around 8 p.m. FOX19 will carry the departure across our digital platforms.

OH-TF1, a FEMA urban search and rescue task force based in Dayton, has deployed three times in the last year.

In June 2021, the team went to the site of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida. In August 2021, it traveled to Louisiana in preparation for Hurricane Ida’s landfall.

Most recently, in December 2021, the task force deployed to western Kentucky, where four tornadoes claimed nearly 100 lives. Veterans of the task force said upon returning that they had never before seen destruction on that scale.

Since the task force’s creation in 1998, it has deployed to 28 disaster areas, thirteen of which involved hurricane responses.

The team also responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11 and the Columbia shuttle debris recovery site.

