One dead, many still missing in Knott County following overnight flooding

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.(WYMT)
By Keaton Hall and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - 11:45 a.m. Update: The Knott County Coroner confirmed the second death in our region due to recent flooding.

He also told our reporter multiple people are still missing.

Original Story: The Mayor of Hindman, Tracy Neice, said the flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night and Thursday morning is some of the worst he has ever seen.

Throughout the city, there are several major water line breaks and reports of a gas line break.

The Mayor also said there are several people unaccounted for and multiple homes destroyed. There are also many cars underwater and rescues are underway.

The new Hindman pool is completely destroyed and the building next to it fell into the pool, according to the Mayor.

There are also major power outages and the city’s lot of vehicles and generators was submerged, destroying a lot of the city’s key machinery.

We will have more information throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

