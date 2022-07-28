Contests
Over 10 inmates have escaped custody in Hamilton County in two months, latest Wednesday

By Brooke
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - A man escaped police custody from University Cincinnati Medical Center Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officials said John Wright, 47, was in custody for allegedly breaking into a vehicle.

While in custody, Wright needed medical attention and was taken to the hospital.

Around 7 a.m., Wright walked away from the hospital, officials said.

Police said a guard was not monitoring him due to the nature of Wright’s charge.

Wright is not believed to be dangerous, police said.

He is the most recent inmate who escaped custody in Hamilton County in the past two months, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Six inmates in custody at River City Correctional Center escaped recently. Since the escapes occurred, the facility announced it is making changes to its security.

Officials said they are repairing windows by adding steel brackets. The new policy also states that someone will stay with inmates when they are taken to the hospital.

Four inmates also escaped Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office custody in the past two months.

Following the escapes, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said several changes are coming to Hamilton County’s “aging jail,”  including the installation of plexiglass, locks, and newer cameras.

The department also is changing some inmate procedures, particularly when prisoners are being officially released.

There will be no more than five releases each day, McGuffey said. They have the capacity to release 80 prisoners per day, though typically it’s five or more on any given day. That number is now capped.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

