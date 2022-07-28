P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Feds dispute defense request to examine juror’s electronic devices

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Calling it a “gross overreach,” federal prosecutors are disputing a request from former Cincinnati City Councilman P.S. Sittenfeld’s attorneys for a forensic analysis of a juror’s electronic devices.

“Dissatisfied with the verdict and dissatisfied with Juror X’s answers at the hearing, the defense now asks this Court to sanction an extraordinary intrusion – the seizure and forensic examination of Juror X’s electronic devices,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Gaffney Painter in opposition.

“There is no basis for doing so.”

Sittenfeld, 37, of East Walnut Hills, was found guilty of bribery and attempted extortion earlier this month after a two-and-a-half-week trial.

He was found not guilty on four other counts.

Then, shortly after the trial ended, his defense attorneys filed court records stating one of the jurors made multiple posts social media during his trial.

The court advised Sittenfeld’s attorneys and federal prosecutors shortly before the verdicts were announced on Friday, July 8, court records filed since reveal.

The defense contends the juror’s posts show bias and call the verdicts into question, leaving “a trail of breadcrumbs to the specific case.”

Copies of the posts Sittenfeld’s attorneys are concerned about are attached to the defense’s filings, alleging the juror:

Said another juror shouldn’t be on the panel because “she hates anyone that shares the same profession as our person on trial. Not cool!!”

Criticized a second juror, saying the person: “Doesn’t know a comfortable silence. Kinda wish her tongue would fall out.”

One commenter, the documents say, appeared to try to warn the juror to stop posting on Facebook. The juror apparently gave her assigned juror number. She had posted: “Just call me juror [X] for a criminal case!”

Immediately after the verdicts were announced, U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole held an in-chambers hearing, court records state. The juror who posted on Facebook and another juror testified.

The defense states that when the juror was questioned about her online posts, she gave “spurious and inconsistent” testimony.

The judge denied a request for a mistrial during that hearing.

He did order the juror whose electronic devices the defense now wants to have examined to preserve her electronic communications.

At some point after that hearing, the juror who posted on Facebook deleted her posts, the defense wrote in court records.

Throughout the trial, Judge Cole repeatedly told jurors at the end of each day not to look at news related to the case.

He also admonished them a final time immediately after the trial ended but the juror didn’t speak up, according to the defense.

Federal prosecutors counter that she had nothing to speak up about because she never revealed any evidence, commented on evidence or expressed her opinion about it in her social media posts.

“Rather, Juror X mostly posted about her schedule, the fact of her jury service and compensation. Those posts functioned more like announcements of her experience as a juror,” Painter wrote.

The 12-member jury was selected from 11 mostly southwestern Ohio counties, including Hamilton County. Their names have not been released.

Sittenfeld faces up to 10 years in jail for the bribery conviction and up to 20 years for the attempted extortion conviction.

No sentencing date has been set yet.

Judge Cole is expected to make a decision on the defense’s request to examine the juror’s electronic devices soon.

