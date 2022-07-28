Rain returns tonight before comfy air arrives Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Much of Thursday will be dry with partly cloudy skies, but in the late evening after sunset, showers and thunderstorms will redevelop. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to the dry conditions.

Expect more rain chances Thursday night into Friday morning, as a separate, stronger cold front moves the frontal system responsible for all the rain in the region out of here. Drier air moves in and lowers humidity to a more comfortable level in the tri-state on Friday night into Saturday. Cloud cover hangs around the region, which will limit highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend.

Next week starts off with unsettled weather as storm chances return, but rain moves out midweek while the heat moves back in! Highs by the latter half of next week will reach the low 90s!

The two-week outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has the tri-state in above-normal temperatures and near-to-slightly-below normal precipitation, meaning we will likely fall into a dry, but hot weather pattern going into the first half of August.

