Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Second suspect arrested following October 2021 Hawaiian Terrace murder

Mohamed Diakite was killed on Oct. 27, 2021, in the Hawaiian Terrace area between the Airy...
Mohamed Diakite was killed on Oct. 27, 2021, in the Hawaiian Terrace area between the Airy Woods Apartments and Forest Ridge Townhomes, Cincinnati police said.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The homicide investigation into the death of a 40-year-old man last year in Hawaiian Terrace has led to a second arrest.

Quaevon Jones, 20, is charged with murder following his arrest on Wednesday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Jones’ arrest comes nearly eight months after 21-year-old Dameeko Thompson was arrested for the murder of 40-year-old Mohamed Diakite, police announced on Dec. 1, 2021.

Diakite was killed on Oct. 27, 2021, in the Hawaiian Terrace area between the Airy Woods Apartments and Forest Ridge Townhomes, Cincinnati police said.

Mohamed Diakite, 40, was shot to death around 8 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police...
Mohamed Diakite, 40, was shot to death around 8 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tri-State police accused of arresting man they did not want to run for office
Friends of man killed by CPD officer speak out
‘He was lost:’ Friends of man killed in Madisonville police shooting ask for compassion
The fatal crash in Butler County happened early Tuesday morning.
Woman killed in Butler County crash died protecting grandson, family says
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Cincinnati, health department says

Latest News

Cleveland Cliffs
Man killed at former AK Steel mill identified
A mother is recovering from gunshot wounds after what she said was a targeted shooting at her...
Caught on camera in KC: 12-year-old runs from gunman while holding baby
Over 10 inmates have escaped custody in Hamilton County in two months, latest Wednesday
Over 10 inmates have escaped custody in Hamilton County in two months, latest Wednesday
A federal judge in Cincinnati on Wednesday halted the Biden administration for the foreseeable...
Cincinnati federal judge blocks Air Force, Air National Guard globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers