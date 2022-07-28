Second suspect arrested following October 2021 Hawaiian Terrace murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The homicide investigation into the death of a 40-year-old man last year in Hawaiian Terrace has led to a second arrest.

Quaevon Jones, 20, is charged with murder following his arrest on Wednesday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Jones’ arrest comes nearly eight months after 21-year-old Dameeko Thompson was arrested for the murder of 40-year-old Mohamed Diakite, police announced on Dec. 1, 2021.

Diakite was killed on Oct. 27, 2021, in the Hawaiian Terrace area between the Airy Woods Apartments and Forest Ridge Townhomes, Cincinnati police said.

Mohamed Diakite, 40, was shot to death around 8 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department. (WXIX)

