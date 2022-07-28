Watch: Lawsuit alleges Cincinnati officer repeatedly ‘electrocuted’ handcuffed suspect with Taser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal lawsuit accuses a veteran Cincinnati police officer of assault and battery on a handcuffed prisoner in the back of his cruiser by repeatedly “electrocuting” him with his Taser stun gun.

Officer David Dozier used excessive force and violated the civil rights of Samson Jackson, the suit states, as he drove Jackson to the Hamilton County Justice Center in April 2020.

Dozier’s “conduct was extreme, outrageous conduct intentionally or recklessly caused severe emotional distress to Jackson,” the suit reads.

But, according to the suit, the result of an administrative review of the officer’s actions by the Cincinnati Police Department and the city of Cincinnati was a 24-hour suspension.

Dozier, a veteran officer who has been with CPD since 2004, came into contact with Jackson after arresting him on open warrants at his Deer Park home, the suit states.

Before they left, Dozier pointed his Taser at Jackson, while restrained, and told Jackson that he (would) “light [him] up,’” according to the suit.

During the drive to the jail, Jackson “became no longer restrained by the lap bar,” Dozier pulled his vehicle off the road and stopped. He got out of the cruiser, opened Jackson’s door, drew his Taser and fired at Jackson, hitting him, the suit alleges.

Jackson was “electrocuted” for approximately 5 seconds, with his hands still cuffed while being contained in the back of the cruiser, it states.

Dozier then instructed Plaintiff to put his hands behind his back, while still cuffed in the front. Jackson told the officer he was physically unable to.

Dozier depressed the trigger on his Taser, activating the weapon again. This time, he kept the trigger depressed, which kept the weapon active for about 15 seconds, according to the suit.

A female officer came up and stopped Dozier then, according to the video.

Dozier signed criminal charges against Jackson later that day: resisting arrest and aggravated menacing.

He wrote in a criminal complaint that Jackson “was under arrest for open warrants. (Jackson) put cuffs in front of his body and attempted to rip open partition and refused to stop.”

Dozier also wrote that Jackson “threatened repeatedly to assault Officer Dozier. Defendant attempted to tip open partition to gain access.”

Both charges were dismissed against Jackson on July 23, 2020.

Court records do not indicate why.

Dozier is named in the lawsuit in his official and individual capacity.

The city of Cincinnati and CPD are liable for negligence in hiring, retention, supervision, improper training, authorizing, encouraging or directing officers on the proper use of force, the suit alleges.

“....(the) City of Cincinnati and CPD knew or should have known Defendant Dozier’s dangerous character based on prior complaints and/or background checks,” the suit states.

The city and CPD “breached their duty of care to Jackson by failing to properly supervise, provide training and take remedial measures such as discharge or reassignment, against their employees to ensure” Jackson’s safety.

They also “failed to properly vet and supervise ...Dozier. As a result....(Jackson) reasonably feared for hi life and safety and has suffered emotional distress.”

A spokesman for Cincinnati police declined to comment for this story, saying the department doesn’t discuss pending litigation.

FOX19 NOW requested a comment from a city attorney. We will update this story if we hear back.

In court filings, attorneys for the city deny the allegations.

If Jackson “suffered damages, which is specifically denied, (he) proximately caused and/or directly contributed to said damages by his own negligence or recklessness and/or assumed the risk thereby barring (Jackson) from any recovery against the City Defendants or diminishing any recovery by Plaintiff against the City Defendants,” the city’s response states.

“The alleged damages to (Jackson) were caused by the acts and/or omission of someone other than the City Defendants over whom the City Defendants had no control.”

The city is reserving “the right to raise any other defenses as shall become manifest during or upon completion of discovery and hereby reserve the right to amend their answer to assert such defenses.”

Jackson is serving a four-year prison sentence on a 2021 felonious assault conviction in Cincinnati.

He assaulted a woman by picking her up, body slamming her onto the pavement, kicking and stomping on her, and then slamming her head into the curb on Dec. 22, 2020, police wrote in his criminal complaint.

Jackson “stated he was going to kill victim during this attack,” court records show.

Dozier also has a record for violence as well, court records show.

He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in September 2015.

One of Dozier’s fellow Cincinnati police officers signed a criminal complaint on him stating that he was being charged for causing physical harm to his son “by slapping him in the face with an open hand leaving a red hand print and making his tooth loose. Mr. Dozier then caused physical harm to his son by punching him in the stomach.”

Dozier was ordered to stay away from his son, a temporary protection order was filed against him and he was put on administrative leave without his police powers.

Three months later, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Dozier one of four officers named in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati, Cameo Nightclub, its manager, Julian Rodgers, Jrodg Group LLC and building owner Kellogg Group filed by the estate of one of the victims killed in a mass shooting there in March 2017.

Another man died and 15 others were hurt.

Dozier worked nearly every Saturday night at Cameo in the year leading up to the shooting.

The lawsuit was halted after Rodgers filed bankruptcy.

The club closed in the days after the shooting and Rodgers, 46, has since pleaded guilty to federal gun and tax crimes.

He was sentenced earlier this year to three years probation with home detention and location monitoring for six months.

One of the other officers named in the lawsuit, Diondre Winstead, has since pleaded guilty to submitting false income tax returns. As part of his plea, he agreed to resign.

