70-year-old man killed in Batesville crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A 70-year-old southeastern Indiana man was killed in a crash in Batesville on Thursday, according to Batesville police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 229 at around 7:52 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that Barbara Bridgewater, 69 of Greensburg was traveling southbound on State Road 229 attempting to turn eastbound onto State Road 46 operating a 2015 Ford passenger car.

A 1996 Buick passenger car driven by James Seibel also of Greensburg, was traveling north on State Road 229 crossing through the intersection with State Road 46 when the collision between the two vehicles occurred.

Seibel was transported to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville initially and later transferred to the University of Cincinnati Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio where he succumbed to his injuries.

Barbara Bridgewater was transported to Margaret Mary Hospital for minor injuries.

Batesville Officer Trevor Comer is continuing to investigate.

Officer Comer was assisted at the scene by Chief Stan Holt along with the Batesville Fire Department & EMS.

