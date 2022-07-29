Awful coincidence in Northside pedestrian crash that injured father, daughter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many in Northside reacted with the same thought Thursday night after a driver hit a woman and her father walking in the neighborhood: Not again.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Hamilton Avenue and Pullan Avenue. The woman and her father were crossing the road when residents say a speeding driver flew through the intersection, striking them both. The woman suffered serious injuries. The driver fled the scene.

The story is heartbreakingly familiar. Last year, a Northside resident dryly remarked of crossing streets in the neighborhood, “We just have to run.”

Anna Barchick-Suter knows it all too well. Several months ago, a driver ran a red light at the same intersection, hitting the 28-year-old, who was out for a run at the time. Her injuries included skull fractures and brain trauma.

A father and daughter came to Barchick-Suter’s rescue then. “They called 911 and stayed with me to make sure that other drivers maybe weren’t paying attention and didn’t see me and run me over,” she said.

Several months later, she is horrified to learn that same father and daughter are the pedestrians who were hit Thursday.

“There was this odd connection of, we both in different ways experienced what I experienced, and now in different ways, on the other side, are experiencing it all over again, not even a year later,” Barchick-Suter said.

Pedestrian safety has long been an issue in the neighborhood. It’s especially pressing along Hamilton Avenue.

A City of Cincinnati analysis of driver data conducted on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill, Northside’s northern neighbor, found 681 instances of drivers going 55 mph or higher over a six-day span in February. The road’s speed limit is 35 mph. Lowering the speed limit would require state approval.

Northside community members sponsored some makeshift solutions last year. Meanwhile, the City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering added street-calming measures, including temporary bump-outs and bollards.

Other ideas are floating around about how to reduce speeding city-wide. Some, like Northside’s Sarah Thomas, argue Cincinnati police should issue more tickets.

“Traffic enforcement is down, and crashes are up. Those things are obviously correlated, and we need to redesign roads,” Thomas said. “When they break these traffic laws and risk injury or death to us in cars or on foot, they need to be physically slowed driving on these roads to reduce those risks.”

Others, including Cincinnati City Council members Reggie Harris, Meeka Owens, Liz Keating and Mark Jeffreys, want to eliminate rush-hour parking restrictions across the city as a traffic calming measure.

Road diets are another possible solution. In Northside, the community council is working with the Devou Good Foundation on a Hamilton Avenue road diet to slow down drivers, according to Devou Board of Directors member Matt Butler.

“We’ve received Northside’s application and we’re waiting for them to decide on the project area,” Butler said late Thursday. “We’re ready to get moving once we get the go.”

Some Northside residents are asking for more help. Cincinnati City Council member Mark Jeffreys wants to give it. “Speed kills, and we can solve this,” he tweeted late Thursday.

Jeffreys says it’s time to repeal the ban on speed and traffic cameras in Cincinnati’s charter. He acknowledges speed cameras are unpopular by argues they work. Data from other cities that have installed speed cameras appear to back him up.

“There are a lot of concerns of how we implement it, and I think we need to discuss what that looks like and shape a plan that relays those legitimate concerns,” he said.

Thomas agrees the city should work to address equity concerns and reimplement the speed cameras.

“How many more kids hit leaving schools?” She said. “How many more neighbors hit walking their dog? How many people die until you protect us in our own communities?”

