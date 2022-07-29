Contests
Car flees after hitting father, daughter walking in Northside, police say

The woman was seriously injured.
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are injured, one seriously, in a crash Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at Pullman Avenue in Northside.

The pedestrians, a father and his adult daughter, were struck by a car, police say.

EMS transported both father and daughter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The woman is seriously injured, according to police.

The vehicle that hit them did not stop at the scene. No word on a description at this time.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

RELATED | For some Northsiders, pedestrian crashes are a fact of life: ‘We just have to run’

Pedestrian safety has long been an issue in the neighborhood.

Community members sponsored makeshift solutions last year, while the City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering is working on street-calming measures.

