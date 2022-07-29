Car flees after hitting father, daughter walking in Northside, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are injured, one seriously, in a crash Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at Pullman Avenue in Northside.

The pedestrians, a father and his adult daughter, were struck by a car, police say.

EMS transported both father and daughter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The woman is seriously injured, according to police.

The vehicle that hit them did not stop at the scene. No word on a description at this time.

Pedestrian safety has long been an issue in the neighborhood.

Community members sponsored makeshift solutions last year, while the City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering is working on street-calming measures.

