Cincinnati officer who fired Taser at handcuffed suspect in cruiser ‘should have known better’, senator says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer who repeatedly fired his Taser at a handcuffed prisoner in the back of the cruiser made multiple procedural violations, clearly lost his temper and “should have known better, absolutely,” Ohio Senator Cecil Thomas said Friday.

“Once he lost control of himself, everything after that was procedural violation after procedural violation, Thomas tells FOX19 NOW.

Thomas said he felt the officer violated police policies of use of force - “clearly the tasing” - and officer safety.

“I’ll say it was a violation of policy to tase an individual who is no threat to you and he’s handcuffed. “It’s all bad once you have given into the cries of the individual which was from the beginning he wanted to fight an officer. So you gave into that and now you put yourself into the ‘jackpot.’

“You opened yourself up to all kinds of attacks, obviously, you are going to get caught up in a lawsuit and the city is going to get sued and all of that stuff. Now you gotta deal with that. I would think that any training officer at the academy will explain to him all of what he did wrong in that situation.”

FOX19 NOW asked Thomas to view the video because he has vast and lengthy experience as a law enforcement official, human relations manager and elected official in Cincinnati.

The retired, 27-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department went on to run the Cincinnati Human Relations Commission as executive director before he was elected to City Council, where he served on the Law & Public Safety Committee. He is now a state senator.

A recently filed federal lawsuit accuses Cincinnati Police Officer David Dozier of using excessive force and violating the civil rights of a prisoner he was driving to the Hamilton County Justice Center on April 29, 2020.

But, according to the suit, the result of an administrative review of the officer’s actions by the Cincinnati Police Department and the city of Cincinnati was a 24-hour suspension.

“Once the officer pulled the car over and opened the rear door, he exposed himself to all kinds of danger, not only to himself but any officer that arrived to help in resecuring this individual in the vehicle,” Thomas said. “He exposed himself, that was totally in violation of police procedure.”

Thomas said the officer should have continued his transport until he arrived at the justice center, where he could have radioed for assistance to remove the suspect from the cruiser or call for backup and wait outside his cruiser for his fellow officers to arrive.

“I think he allowed the individual to get under his skin, if you will. Officers are trained to absorb verbal attacks and that’s part of our psychological training at the police academy simply because you are going to have people verbally attacking you all the time and words cannot hurt you. Words can not hurt anybody.

“One thing they teach you in the training academy is the more you lose your temper, you lose control of the situation and you lose control of all of your training and your procedures used to address whatever issue you may be attempting to get under control, you lose all that when you lose your cool and that’s exactly what occurred here.

“Once that individual is put inside of that vehicle in the back the construction of the rear of the (cruiser) is no different than being in a jail cell. You can’t get out.”

Dozier, a veteran officer who has been with CPD since 2004, came into contact with Jackson after arresting him on open warrants for felonious assault and aggravated robbery at his Deer Park home, the suit states.

Jackson was instantly angry and upset he was being arrested, police body camera video shows, and repeatedly challenged officers to fight, including Dozier.

The charges against him that sent officers to his home, filed the day before, related to one of three occasions court records show he brutally attacked the same woman in 2020.

Before they left for the jail, Dozier pointed his Taser at Jackson, while restrained, and told Jackson twice that he (would) “light [him] up,’” according to the suit.

During the drive to the jail, Jackson continued acting irate, according to the video.

The lawsuit says he “became no longer restrained by the lap bar.”

Jackson put the cuffs in front of his body and tried to “rip open the partition and refused to stop,” Dozier wrote in criminal complaints later that day.

He charged Jackson with resisting arrest, aggravated menacing and harassment by an inmate with a bodily fluid.

Dozier also wrote that Jackson “threatened repeatedly to assault” him and tried to spit on him.

The officer pulled his vehicle off the road and stopped after reporting on the police radio: “He just opened his partition and spit, so if I got spit on me. You know what’s gonna happen.”

He got out of the cruiser, opened Jackson’s door, drew his Taser and fired at Jackson, hitting him and “electrocuting him for approximately 5 seconds” while his hands were still cuffed and he was in the backseat, according to the lawsuit.

Dozier then instructed Jackson to put his hands behind his back, while still cuffed in the front. Jackson told the officer he was physically unable to, which also is obvious in the video.

Dozier held down the trigger on his Taser, activating the weapon again. This time, he held the trigger down and “inflicted bodily harm by electrocuting him again for approximately 15 seconds,” the lawsuit states.

“All right, I got you. I got you. I got you. I got you, cuz,” Jackson said on the video.

Then, as Dozier kept Tasing him, he said more urgently: “Why you still doing it? I said I got you!”

A female officer came up then.

“He’s still going. Tell him to stop,” Samson said.

She can be heard telling Dozier: “All right, stop. Stop. Stop.”

Thomas tells FOX19 NOW: “All the officer had to do was shut the door back. He didn’t have to tase him and then you add the question of, well, what threat was he to the officer as long as the door is closed? If the officer opened the door and saw his handcuffs were in front of him, he should have just closed the door back and proceeded to the justice center where they could have helped remove him from the cruiser or he could have had an officer follow him there.”

Raw Video: Cincinnati man files lawsuit against CPD, officer for excessive force

Jackson pleaded no contest to the charge of harassment by an inmate with a bodily fluid.

The other two charges were dismissed on July 23, 2020.

Court records do not indicate why.

Jackson is serving a four-year prison sentence on a 2021 felonious assault conviction in Cincinnati, according to state and county records.

It’s related to the three times he was charged in 2020 for attacking the same woman, in January, April and December. The January and April charges would be dismissed or ignored by a grand jury, but he was convicted on the December 2020 felonious assault charge in September 2021.

Court records show he assaulted a woman by picking her up, body slamming her onto the pavement, kicking and stomping on her, and then slamming her head into the curb, police wrote in his criminal complaint. A photo of the victim shared on social media Thursday night shows she suffered severe facial injuries.

She told the judge at his December 2020 arraignment she thought he would kill her, so a no-contact order was put on.

Jackson has been arrested multiple other times on charges including domestic violence, aggravated assault and assault. He was convicted of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, and tampering with evidence, county court records show.

Samson Jackson, 29, is serving a four-year sentence at the Noble Correctional Institution in eastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania border. He was convicted of felonious assault in a violent attack on a woman in December 2020, court records show. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

Jackson’s lawsuit names the officer in both his official and individual capacities.

The city of Cincinnati and CPD also are named and are liable for negligence in hiring, retention, supervision, improper training, authorizing, encouraging or directing officers on the proper use of force, the suit alleges.

“....(the) City of Cincinnati and CPD knew or should have known Defendant Dozier’s dangerous character based on prior complaints and/or background checks,” the suit states.

The city and CPD “breached their duty of care to Jackson by failing to properly supervise, provide training and take remedial measures such as discharge or reassignment, against their employees to ensure” Jackson’s safety.

They also “failed to properly vet and supervise ...Dozier. As a result....(Jackson) reasonably feared for his life and safety and has suffered emotional distress.”

The lawsuit demands judgment against the city and police department in excess of $250,000 plus interest, costs “and such other relief as this court deems appropriate.”

A spokesman for Cincinnati police declined to comment for this story, saying the department doesn’t discuss pending litigation.

FOX19 NOW requested a comment from a city attorney. We will update this story if we hear back.

In court filings, attorneys for the city deny the allegations.

If Jackson “suffered damages, which is specifically denied, (he) proximately caused and/or directly contributed to said damages by his own negligence or recklessness and/or assumed the risk thereby barring (Jackson) from any recovery against the City Defendants or diminishing any recovery by Plaintiff against the City Defendants,” the city’s response states.

“The alleged damages to (Jackson) were caused by the acts and/or omission of someone other than the City Defendants over whom the City Defendants had no control.”

The city is reserving “the right to raise any other defenses as shall become manifest during or upon completion of discovery and hereby reserve the right to amend their answer to assert such defenses.”

The leader of the union that represents Cincinnati police, Sgt. Dan Hils, tells FOX19 NOW the lawsuit doesn’t tell the whole story of what’s in the video.

“Well, I’m seeing a very violent, really bad guy, offender. We’re talking about felonious assault, aggravated robbery, a violent guy being as vile and as nasty. And as hurtful as he can possibly be. He spits on, he bites on the officer, which is one of the nastiest things you can do to another human being, then he starts talking about hurting the officer that he’s going to hurt him.

“He’s going to beat his you know what, and then he says that he’s going to, he’s going to find his mother’s grave, and he’s going to, he’s going to urinate on his mother’s grave, and that he’s going to urinate on his daughter’s face. If that ain’t, if that ain’t all the fighting words you can think of, I don’t know what it is. So this guy is doing everything he can to antagonize and to be as, as out there as he can possibly be.”

Hils said the officer admitted guilt, was charged for not handling the situation at best and already served his suspension.

He said everything could have been prevented if the person would have followed orders and would have acted like somewhat of a civilized human being.

“This person acted like a totally uncivilized person, and did everything he can to be foul and nasty and vile as possible to this policeman. So, you know, for those that react one way about the police officer, I asked him to focus on this guy’s actions, and how much different things would have been if he would have just taken a ride down to jail and acted civilized.”

Hils also issued the following statement Thursday evening:

“This criminal repeatedly called our African American officer the N word, threatened to assault him, and said he would urinate on the grave of the officer’s mother and on the face of the officer’s daughter. Our officer had just lost his brother to a murder the month before this incident. Police officers are people too, and statements like those made by this criminal are vicious.

“The suspect managed to get his hands out from behind his back and was trying to slip out of the handcuffs. The suspect spit on our police officer. Spitting on an officer is a crime. The officer was understandably angry, but the officer realizes the repeated tasing of the suspect was improper. This happened two years ago, the officer accepted his punishment of three days suspension and has been back on the job serving the community ever since.

“The officer accepted responsibility for what he did wrong. However, it’s also wrong for a suspect who acted in such a racist and violent manner to ask city taxpayers to give him money two years after the fact.”

Dozier, however, has a record for violence as well, court records show.

He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in September 2015.

One of Dozier’s fellow Cincinnati police officers signed a criminal complaint on him stating that he was being charged for causing physical harm to his son “by slapping him in the face with an open hand leaving a red hand print and making his tooth loose. Mr. Dozier then caused physical harm to his son by punching him in the stomach.”

Dozier was ordered to stay away from his son, a temporary protection order was filed against him and he was put on administrative leave without his police powers.

Three months later, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

FOX19 NOW has requested copies of Dozier’s personnel file, which will show his current assignment at the police department; previous discipline, commendations, job performance reviews, internal investigation report, use of force report and administrative review reports.

We also asked the city’s Citizen Complaint Authority (CCA) for a copy of their investigative report on the incident.

We will update this story once we receive those public records.

CPD Officer David Dozier (Provided)

Dozier is listed on Hamilton County’s Brady List for the disorderly conduct conviction “slapped his son,” it states.

He is not on the list a second time for Tasing Jackson while handcuffed and contained in the back of his cruiser.

CPD’s policy for all uses of force incorporates the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment standard and elucidates that the decision to use force “requires careful attention to the facts and circumstances of each particular case, including the severity of the crime at issue, whether the suspect poses an immediate threat to the safety of the officer or others, and whether he is actively resisting arrest or attempting to evade arrest by flight.”

Additionally, CPD Procedure 15.545 Use of Force specifically states that the “Taser may be deployed on a suspect actively resisting arrest when there is probable cause to arrest the suspect or to defend one’s self or another from active aggression”

Active resistance alone will not justify the use of a Taser, there must be either active resistance and probable cause to arrest, or active resistance and active aggression creating a need to defend oneself or another, according to the policy.

If there was no active aggression, then under CPD’s Taser procedures now and in April 2020 at the time of this incident, the use of the Taser appears to be impermissible.

Dozier one of four officers named in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati, Cameo Nightclub, its manager, Julian Rodgers, Jrodg Group LLC and building owner Kellogg Group filed by the estate of one of the victims killed in a mass shooting there in March 2017.

Another man died and 15 others were hurt.

Dozier worked nearly every Saturday night at Cameo in the year leading up to the shooting.

The lawsuit was halted after Rodgers filed bankruptcy.

The club closed in the days after the shooting and Rodgers, 46, has since pleaded guilty to federal gun and tax crimes.

He was sentenced earlier this year to three years probation with home detention and location monitoring for six months.

One of the other veteran officers named in the lawsuit, Diondre Winstead, has since pleaded guilty to submitting false income tax returns.

As part of his plea, he agreed to resign.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.