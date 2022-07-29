Cincinnati Reds trade outfielder Tyler Naquin to New York Mets for two minor leaguers

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - With five days remaining until Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds made their first deadline deal, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

The Reds sent outfielder Tyler Naquin and Triple-A reliever Phillip Diehl, a Cincinnati native and Moeller grad, to the New York Mets for two minor league players, a source confirmed to The Enquirer.

Naquin, who homered in Thursday’s 7-6 loss to the Miami Marlins, is a free agent at the end of the season. He was hitting .246 with seven homers, 12 doubles and 33 RBI in 56 games.

He signed with the Reds before the 2021 season on a minor-league deal, but he quickly earned his way into the lineup as a guy who hit well against right-handed pitching. Injuries plagued him during his five seasons in Cleveland, but he played a career-high 127 games last year while batting .270 with 19 homers, 24 doubles and 70 RBI.

Naquin, a 31-year-old right fielder, missed a month this year with a hamstring strain. He’s owed about $1.3 million for the remainder of this season.

The left-handed Diehl made five relief appearances with the Reds this year. He allowed seven hits and eight runs in 5 2/3 innings (11.12 ERA). He had a 4.24 ERA in 25 appearances at Triple-A Louisville.

In return, the Reds received 19-year-old right-hander Jose Acuna and 18-year-old second baseman Hector Rodriguez from the Mets.

Acuna has a 3.16 ERA in 25 2/3 innings between rookie-ball and Low-A with 36 strikeouts and seven walks. Rodriguez is hitting .356 between the same two levels with four doubles, four triples, three homers and 16 RBI in 26 games. Rodriguez has stolen 12 bases in 15 attempts, and he’s drawn six walks to nine strikeouts.

This is likely just the start for the Reds, who will be sellers at the deadline with arguably the most to sell. Luis Castillo is considered the best pitcher available on the trade market with Tyler Mahle one tier below him. Brandon Drury, Donovan Solano and Tommy Pham are other position players in the last year of their contracts.

