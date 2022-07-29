Clouds, humidity decrease heading into the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Throughout the day, the tri-state will have clouds decreasing as humidity drops. We could see a few rain drops in our far-eastern counties of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. By the evening, expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Overnight lows Friday into Saturday morning will fall in the low 60s with even a few upper 50s in rural valleys. In addition, skies will be mostly clear with some river valley fog possible just before sunrise. Saturday will have mid-to-high level clouds as sunshine filters through the cloud cover throughout the day. Highs Saturday will also be in the low 80s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds throughout the day with highs again in the low 80s. We can’t rule out a slight chance for a shower or rumble of thunder in the late evening hours as chances for showers and thunderstorms increase Sunday night into Monday. Rain chances continue Monday and Tuesday as humidity returns in the tri-state.

We dry out Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 90s along with humid conditions. Expect more heat and humidity on Thursday with highs in the low 90s before rain chances return late in the week.

