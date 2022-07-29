Delhi Township police search for armed robbery suspects

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The search is underway for two suspects accused of robbing a Delhi Township convenience store on Friday.

The two men walked into the Shop Quick on Glenhaven Road around 10 a.m. with guns and demanded money from the store clerk, according to the Delhi Township Police Department.

The suspects left the store in a gold Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows, police said.

The vehicle was last seen going northbound on Pedretti Road.

Call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Delhi Police Department at 513-922-0060 if you have information regarding the aggravated robbery.

