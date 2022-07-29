Contests
Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief: How you can help

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022.(Timothy D. Easley | AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKYT) - Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky and several organizations have taken steps to help those affected.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: Governor Beshear has established this fund to help those impacted by flooding. All proceeds will go to flood victims. All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

New Frontier Outfitters: The clothing brand, which is Morehead-based, is partnering with Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to raise money. The “Eastern Kentucky Strong” shirts are available now on their website for $20.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Kentucky American Red Cross: The nonprofit organization is taking donations for eastern Kentucky’s recovery.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

Aspire Appalachia: You can donate via PayPal at paypal@aspireappalachia.org. They said to be sure to indicate your donation is for July 2022 flood relief.

