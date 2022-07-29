Ohio congressmen shed suits for spikes in annual Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A mile from the U.S. Capitol, Nationals Park played host to members of Congress Thursday night for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH) and Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) shed their work attire for red uniforms Thursday night as they faced off against their Democratic colleagues.

The annual bipartisan event is in its 113th year, letting lawmakers blow off steam on the field while sending proceeds to local charities. Both Johnson and Wenstrup took part in last year’s charity event in which Republicans won a thriller 13-12. Before that, Republicans had not won since 2016.

The Buckeye state representatives say the game gives them a chance to get away from work if just for a few hours to share some non-political competition with their colleagues.

“It really shows that Republicans and Democrats are human beings and that we really do have the ability to get along. The group that plays in the ballgame, on both sides of the aisle, both dugouts, we respect each other,” said Johnson.

“It’s against the Democrats, it’s for charity, and we all get together and have a good time. There’s a lot of camaraderie,” said Wenstrup.

In addition to the Congressional Baseball Game there will be a women’s Congressional Softball Game later this year. In that game members of Congress battle it out with the DC press corps.

