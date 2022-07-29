Police investigating after 30+ gunshots fired in Hamilton neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gunshots rang out in a Hamilton neighborhood Tuesday night, with more than 20 bullets hitting a single house.

The shots can be heard on footage from a neighbor’s front porch security camera. More than thirty shots are fired in just over eight seconds.

It happened on Noble Avenue in the Lindenwald neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bullets hit neighboring home as well as an SUV parked in front of the home that was targeted.

That home is left littered with holes, including several in the front window. Neighbors say a man, woman and two young children live in the house but were not at home during the onslaught.

One neighbor says the family has since packed up their belongings and moved.

Others say they are shaken up by the incident. They say petty crime is common in the area but that nothing like what happened Tuesday night has happened before.

Hamilton police are investigating. If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.