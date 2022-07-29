Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police investigating after 30+ gunshots fired in Hamilton neighborhood

The barrage of gunfire took just eight seconds beginning to end.
(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gunshots rang out in a Hamilton neighborhood Tuesday night, with more than 20 bullets hitting a single house.

The shots can be heard on footage from a neighbor’s front porch security camera. More than thirty shots are fired in just over eight seconds.

It happened on Noble Avenue in the Lindenwald neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bullets hit neighboring home as well as an SUV parked in front of the home that was targeted.

That home is left littered with holes, including several in the front window. Neighbors say a man, woman and two young children live in the house but were not at home during the onslaught.

One neighbor says the family has since packed up their belongings and moved.

Others say they are shaken up by the incident. They say petty crime is common in the area but that nothing like what happened Tuesday night has happened before.

Hamilton police are investigating. If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal crash in Butler County happened early Tuesday morning.
Woman killed in Butler County crash was protecting her grandson, family says
Tri-State police accused of arresting man they did not want to run for office
Friends of man killed by CPD officer speak out
‘He was lost:’ Friends of man killed in Madisonville police shooting ask for compassion
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Cincinnati, health department says

Latest News

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Car flees after hitting father, daughter walking in Northside, police say
A federal lawsuit accuses a veteran Cincinnati police officer of assault and battery on a...
Watch: Lawsuit alleges Cincinnati officer repeatedly ‘electrocuted’ handcuffed suspect with Taser
Molly White spent a night at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after accidentally inhaling...
West Side girl, 9, shares warning about chlorine poisoning after pool incident
P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Feds dispute defense request to examine juror’s electronic devices