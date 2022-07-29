Contests
President Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky releasing federal aid to areas...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WXIX) - President Biden has ordered Federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in areas of Kentucky that were affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides beginning July 26.

The funding is available to Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe counties, according to a news release from the White House.

The White House says Federal aid is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire Commonwealth.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after those assessments are completed, the White House said.

Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief: How you can help

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency due to the severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

