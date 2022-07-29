President Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky

WASHINGTON, DC (WXIX) - President Biden has ordered Federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in areas of Kentucky that were affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides beginning July 26.

The funding is available to Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe counties, according to a news release from the White House.

The White House says Federal aid is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire Commonwealth.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after those assessments are completed, the White House said.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency due to the severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Today I made a direct request to @POTUS for federal assistance to respond to the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The damage suffered is enormous and recovery will be a long-term effort. This assistance is critical to our efforts and essential for our people. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 29, 2022

