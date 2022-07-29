Warrant leads to ‘depraved, sickening’ child porn case, man’s arrest

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A tip and a search warrant led to the arrest of a 66-year-old man in what a police chief called one of the most “sickening cases” of child pornography.

John Potter, 66, of Wilmington, Ohio, is charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen.

On Wednesday, Wilmington PD served a search warrant at Potter’s E. Truesdell Street home after getting info from a national task force that someone there was receiving and distributing child porn, the chief explained.

Once officers arrived at the home, Chief Fithen said the Wilmington Building and Zoning Department was called in because the living conditions in the home were “one of the worst they have ever seen.”

Chief Fithen said the following about the investigation: “This is one of the most depraved and sickening cases our agency has investigated. Our detectives have additional investigation to conduct on several pieces of digital evidence that were seized as the result of the search warrant, and we expect additional charges to be filed.”

A Clinton County judge released Potter on his own recognizance, the police chief said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.