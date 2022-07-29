Contests
Warrant leads to ‘depraved, sickening’ child porn case, man’s arrest

The 66-year-old Wilmington man is expected to face additional charges.
A Clinton County judge released John Potter, 66, on his own recognizance, the police chief said.
A Clinton County judge released John Potter, 66, on his own recognizance, the police chief said.(Wilmington Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A tip and a search warrant led to the arrest of a 66-year-old man in what a police chief called one of the most “sickening cases” of child pornography.

John Potter, 66, of Wilmington, Ohio, is charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen.

On Wednesday, Wilmington PD served a search warrant at Potter’s E. Truesdell Street home after getting info from a national task force that someone there was receiving and distributing child porn, the chief explained.

Once officers arrived at the home, Chief Fithen said the Wilmington Building and Zoning Department was called in because the living conditions in the home were “one of the worst they have ever seen.”

Chief Fithen said the following about the investigation: “This is one of the most depraved and sickening cases our agency has investigated. Our detectives have additional investigation to conduct on several pieces of digital evidence that were seized as the result of the search warrant, and we expect additional charges to be filed.”

A Clinton County judge released Potter on his own recognizance, the police chief said.

