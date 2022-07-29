Watch: Lawsuit alleges Cincinnati officer repeatedly ‘electrocuted’ handcuffed suspect with Taser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal lawsuit accuses a veteran Cincinnati police officer of assault and battery on a handcuffed prisoner in the back of his cruiser by repeatedly “electrocuting” him with a Taser stun gun.

Officer David Dozier used excessive force and violated the civil rights of Samson Jackson, the suit states, as he drove Jackson to the Hamilton County Justice Center in April 2020.

Dozier’s “conduct was extreme, outrageous conduct intentionally or recklessly caused severe emotional distress to Jackson,” the suit reads.

But, according to the suit, the result of an administrative review of the officer’s actions by the Cincinnati Police Department and the city of Cincinnati was a 24-hour suspension.

Dozier, a veteran officer who has been with CPD since 2004, came into contact with Jackson after arresting him on open warrants at his Deer Park home, the suit states.

Jackson was angry and upset he was being arrested, police body camera video shows, and challenged officers and wanted to fight them.

Before they left, Dozier pointed his Taser at Jackson, while restrained, and told Jackson that he (would) “light [him] up,’” according to the suit.

During the drive to the jail, Jackson continued acting irate, according to the video.

The lawsuit says he “became no longer restrained by the lap bar.”

Jackson put the cuffs in front of his body and tried to “rip open the partition and refused to stop,” Dozier wrote in criminal complaints later that day. He also wrote that Jackson tried to spit on him.

He charged Jackson with resisting arrest, aggravated menacing and harassment by an inmate with a bodily fluid.

Dozier also wrote that Jackson “threatened repeatedly to assault” him.

The officer pulled his vehicle off the road and stopped.

He got out of the cruiser, opened Jackson’s door, drew his Taser and fired at Jackson, hitting him and “electrocuting him for approximately 5 seconds” while his hands were still cuffed and he was in the backseat, according to the lawsuit.

Dozier then instructed Jackson to put his hands behind his back, while still cuffed in the front. Jackson told the officer he was physically unable to.

Dozier depressed the trigger on his Taser, activating the weapon again. This time, he kept the trigger depressed, and “inflicted bodily harm by electrocuting him again for approximately 15 seconds,” the lawsuit states.

A female officer came up then and stopped Dozier, according to the video.

Jackson pleaded no contest to the harassment by an inmate with a bodily fluid.

The other two charges were dismissed on July 23, 2020.

Court records do not indicate why.

Raw Video: Cincinnati man files lawsuit against CPD, officer for excessive force

Dozier is named in the lawsuit in his official and individual capacity.

The city of Cincinnati and CPD also are named and are liable for negligence in hiring, retention, supervision, improper training, authorizing, encouraging or directing officers on the proper use of force, the suit alleges.

“....(the) City of Cincinnati and CPD knew or should have known Defendant Dozier’s dangerous character based on prior complaints and/or background checks,” the suit states.

The city and CPD “breached their duty of care to Jackson by failing to properly supervise, provide training and take remedial measures such as discharge or reassignment, against their employees to ensure” Jackson’s safety.

They also “failed to properly vet and supervise ...Dozier. As a result....(Jackson) reasonably feared for his life and safety and has suffered emotional distress.”

The lawsuit demands judgment against the city and police department in excess of $250,000 plus interest, costs “and such other relief as this court deems appropriate.”

A spokesman for Cincinnati police declined to comment for this story, saying the department doesn’t discuss pending litigation.

FOX19 NOW requested a comment from a city attorney. We will update this story if we hear back.

In court filings, attorneys for the city deny the allegations.

If Jackson “suffered damages, which is specifically denied, (he) proximately caused and/or directly contributed to said damages by his own negligence or recklessness and/or assumed the risk thereby barring (Jackson) from any recovery against the City Defendants or diminishing any recovery by Plaintiff against the City Defendants,” the city’s response states.

“The alleged damages to (Jackson) were caused by the acts and/or omission of someone other than the City Defendants over whom the City Defendants had no control.”

The city is reserving “the right to raise any other defenses as shall become manifest during or upon completion of discovery and hereby reserve the right to amend their answer to assert such defenses.”

Jackson is serving a four-year prison sentence on a 2021 felonious assault conviction in Cincinnati, according to state and county records.

He assaulted a woman by picking her up, body slamming her onto the pavement, kicking and stomping on her, and then slamming her head into the curb on Dec. 22, 2020, police wrote in his criminal complaint.

Jackson has been arrested multiple times on charges including domestic violence, and assault. He was convicted of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence, county court records show.

The leader of the union that represents Cincinnati police, Sgt. Dan Hils, tells FOX19 NOW the lawsuit doesn’t tell the whole story of what’s in the video.

“Well, I’m seeing a very violent, really bad guy, offender. We’re talking about felonious assault, aggravated robbery, a violent guy being as vile and as nasty. And as hurtful as he can possibly be. He spits on, he bites on the officer, which is one of the nastiest things you can do to another human being, then he starts talking about hurting the officer that he’s going to hurt him.

“He’s going to beat his you know what, and then he says that he’s going to, he’s going to find his mother’s grave, and he’s going to, he’s going to urinate on his mother’s grave, and that he’s going to urinate on his daughter’s face. If that ain’t, if that ain’t all the fighting words you can think of, I don’t know what it is. So this guy is doing everything he can to antagonize and to be as, as out there as he can possibly be.”

Hils said the officer admitted guilt, was charged for not handling the situation at best and already served his suspension.

He said everything could have been prevented if the person would have followed orders and would have acted like somewhat of a civilized human being.

“This person acted like a totally uncivilized person, and did everything he can to be foul and nasty and vile as possible to this policeman. So, you know, for those that react one way about the police officer, I asked him to focus on this guy’s actions, and how much different things would have been if he would have just taken a ride down to jail and acted civilized.”

Hils also issued the following statement Thursday evening:

“This criminal repeatedly called our African American officer the N word, threatened to assault him, and said he would urinate on the grave of the officer’s mother and on the face of the officer’s daughter. Our officer had just lost his brother to a murder the month before this incident. Police officers are people too, and statements like those made by this criminal are vicious.

“The suspect managed to get his hands out from behind his back and was trying to slip out of the handcuffs. The suspect spit on our police officer. Spitting on an officer is a crime. The officer was understandably angry, but the officer realizes the repeated tasing of the suspect was improper. This happened two years ago, the officer accepted his punishment of three days suspension and has been back on the job serving the community ever since.

“The officer accepted responsibility for what he did wrong. However, it’s also wrong for a suspect who acted in such a racist and violent manner to ask city taxpayers to give him money two years after the fact.”

Dozier also has a record for violence as well, court records show.

He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in September 2015.

One of Dozier’s fellow Cincinnati police officers signed a criminal complaint on him stating that he was being charged for causing physical harm to his son “by slapping him in the face with an open hand leaving a red hand print and making his tooth loose. Mr. Dozier then caused physical harm to his son by punching him in the stomach.”

Dozier was ordered to stay away from his son, a temporary protection order was filed against him and he was put on administrative leave without his police powers.

Three months later, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Dozier one of four officers named in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati, Cameo Nightclub, its manager, Julian Rodgers, Jrodg Group LLC and building owner Kellogg Group filed by the estate of one of the victims killed in a mass shooting there in March 2017.

Another man died and 15 others were hurt.

Dozier worked nearly every Saturday night at Cameo in the year leading up to the shooting.

The lawsuit was halted after Rodgers filed bankruptcy.

The club closed in the days after the shooting and Rodgers, 46, has since pleaded guilty to federal gun and tax crimes.

He was sentenced earlier this year to three years probation with home detention and location monitoring for six months.

One of the other veteran officers named in the lawsuit, Diondre Winstead, has since pleaded guilty to submitting false income tax returns.

As part of his plea, he agreed to resign.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.