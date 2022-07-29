West Side girl, 9, shares warning about chlorine poisoning after pool incident

DELHI TOWSNHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized last week after opening the lid to a tub of chlorine pool tablets.

Delhi Fire and EMS crews rushed Molly White, of Delhi, to Cincinnati Children’s with respiratory distress. Doctors told White’s parents the situation would have been much worse had she not gotten immediate treatment.

“It was just, like, really scary because I couldn’t breathe,” White said Thursday.

Molly had lifted the lid to a tub of chlorine tablets while swimming in a backyard pool at her neighbor’s. She says she was just curious about what was inside the tub. It nearly killed her. Within two seconds, her body showed signs of distress.

“It was really strong,” she recalled, “and then it started.”

Molly began a coughing and couldn’t stop. She looked like she was choking. Her throat began to burn. Her mother, Stefanie White, says she could tell something was terribly wrong.

“She was very pale,” Stefanie said. “She was white around her mouth and wouldn’t stop coughing.”

Molly would spend that night at Cincinnati Children’s.

It’s a frustrating situation for Stefanie, who is a “seasoned mom” and who’s had many conversations with her children about chemical safety.

“If they’re in the sun and the contained has pressure on it from the steam, that’s even worse, because then it just propels out of the contained, and you really don’t have an option not to inhale it, it comes at you so fast,” she explained.

Stefanie shared the story on Facebook to warn other parents about the dangers of the tabs. Hundreds of people commented.

“They had never heard of this before, and that they let their children, you know, put the tabs in the filters, and they let them help them clean the pools, and they use the containers afterwards, sometimes to, like, store things,” Stefanie related.

Molly and her mother hope that by taking that step to share their story, the can help other potential future victims.

Still, Molly confesses to being apprehensive when asked about returning to the pool.

“I don’t know if I go to a different pool besides my neighbors, if there’s going to be chlorine sitting out, and I don’t know what would happen,” she said. “Other kids could smell it, and then it could end really bad for them.”

Molly and Stefanie say that neighbor now keeps the chlorine chemicals in a box locked up in a bin. They hope their story will inspire others to do the same.

