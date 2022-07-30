Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Bodycam footage shows scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Highland County

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed 58-year-old Richard Poulin after a chase.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Bodycam footage shows the deadly scene last month in which a Highland County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man during a traffic stop.

The footage comes from an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper arriving to the scene moments after the shooting occurred.

It happened June 17. Richard Poulin, 58, was pulled over for a traffic stop on OH-62 south of Hillsboro, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Steve Irwin with BCI said after the traffic stop, a chase occurred and eventually ended near 5760 US 62 in Hillsboro, which is when the shooting happened.

Poulin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office requested Ohio BCI’s involvement, according to Irwin.

The investigation is ongoing and BCI’s findings will be turned over to Highland County Prosecutor’s Office once complete.

The name of the sheriff deputy who shot Poulin has not been released.

State investigators identified Richard Poulin, 58, as the victim in the fatal officer-involved...
State investigators identified Richard Poulin, 58, as the victim in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Highland County.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal crash in Butler County happened early Tuesday morning.
Woman killed in Butler County crash was protecting her grandson, family says
A federal judge in Cincinnati on Wednesday halted the Biden administration for the foreseeable...
Cincinnati federal judge blocks Air Force, Air National Guard globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers
A federal lawsuit accuses a veteran Cincinnati police officer of assault and battery on a...
VIDEO: Cincinnati police officer repeatedly fires Taser at handcuffed suspect in cruiser
Police investigate a serious crash involving a father and daughter struck by a car in Northside.
Driver flees after hitting father, daughter walking in Northside, police say
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

‘This my winning ticket’ -- Mega Millions jackpot now third largest ever
Did you win? Friday’s Mega Millions numbers released
String of thefts target Norwood development at former US Playing Card site
String of thefts target Norwood development at former US Playing Card site
Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game...
Reds trade ace Luis Castillo to Seattle Marlins
Nice Weekend Ahead
Clear and Mild Overnight, Filtered Sunshine Saturday with Nice Humidity