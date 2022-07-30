Bodycam footage shows scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Highland County

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Bodycam footage shows the deadly scene last month in which a Highland County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man during a traffic stop.

The footage comes from an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper arriving to the scene moments after the shooting occurred.

It happened June 17. Richard Poulin, 58, was pulled over for a traffic stop on OH-62 south of Hillsboro, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Steve Irwin with BCI said after the traffic stop, a chase occurred and eventually ended near 5760 US 62 in Hillsboro, which is when the shooting happened.

Poulin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office requested Ohio BCI’s involvement, according to Irwin.

The investigation is ongoing and BCI’s findings will be turned over to Highland County Prosecutor’s Office once complete.

The name of the sheriff deputy who shot Poulin has not been released.

State investigators identified Richard Poulin, 58, as the victim in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Highland County. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.