Cincinnati Children’s, CareSource agree to new Ohio Marketplace contract

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Avoiding a coverage drop for about 1,000 patients, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and CareSource have agreed to a new contract on an Ohio Marketplace insurance option.

Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

Dayton-based CareSource notified Cincinnati Children’s last month that it would terminate its Ohio Marketplace contract effective Aug. 1. As a result, hundreds of patients and families considered “in-network” through insurance with Cincinnati Children’s and its physicians were expected to lose coverage.

FOX19 spoke with two of the families impacted earlier this week.

PREVIOUSLY | 1,000 patients at Cincinnati Children’s left out in cold after insurer drops coverage

“Cincinnati Children’s never stopped working to seek a solution on our patients’ behalf,” said Chris Scowden, assistant vice president for contract and payor relations at Cincinnati Children’s. “As a result, these patients will continue to be considered in-network through their Ohio Marketplace insurance for all services provided at the medical center.

“Cincinnati Children’s has 1.5 million patient encounters each year, and we are committed to providing every child with excellent and equitable care. It remains our goal that every child is able to maximize their healthcare benefit when treated here.”

CareSource welcomed the new agreement.

“We are pleased to announce CareSource and Cincinnati Children’s have agreed to a new contract, ensuring CareSource Marketplace members will continue to have their care covered at Cincinnati Children’s without interruption,” said Steve Ringel, Ohio market president for CareSource.

“This agreement comes following several months of thoughtful discussions, working toward an agreement to provide Marketplace patients with access to the highest level of healthcare. We look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our Marketplace members together.”

