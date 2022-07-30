Contests
Clearcreek Township officer shot in the face discharged from rehab

Clearcreek Township Police Eric Ney(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A Clearcreek Township officer who was shot in the face on July 12 gets to go home after spending time at a rehabilitation center.

Officer Eric Ney and Sgt. Nicole Cordero responded to a domestic violence situation in the 5900 block of Ohio 48, according to Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill.

At the scene, a man, later identified as 65-year-old Mark Evers, shot Ney before Sgt. Cordero shot Evers dead, police say.

Law enforcement said Ney, a 14-year veteran, was in critical condition at the time. Ney was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and later transported to a nearby rehab facility.

The officer who shot and killed the man was not injured.

It is the first officer-involved shooting in the 47-year history of the Clearcreek Township Police Department, Terrill said.

Sgt. Larry Cornett died unexpectedly at his home in June 2018. Officer Jerrid Lee was killed in a head-on crash while off-duty in January 2019.

