Clearcreek Township officer shot in the face discharged from rehab

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A Clearcreek Township officer who was shot in the face on July 12 gets to go home after spending time at a rehabilitation center.

Officer Eric Ney and Sgt. Nicole Cordero responded to a domestic violence situation in the 5900 block of Ohio 48, according to Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill.

At the scene, a man, later identified as 65-year-old Mark Evers, shot Ney before Sgt. Cordero shot Evers dead, police say.

Law enforcement said Ney, a 14-year veteran, was in critical condition at the time. Ney was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and later transported to a nearby rehab facility.

[Officer on the mend after getting shot in the head during deadly encounter last week]

The officer who shot and killed the man was not injured.

It is the first officer-involved shooting in the 47-year history of the Clearcreek Township Police Department, Terrill said.

Sgt. Larry Cornett died unexpectedly at his home in June 2018. Officer Jerrid Lee was killed in a head-on crash while off-duty in January 2019.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.