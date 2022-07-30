Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Pleasant Weather on Saturday - Some Showers on Sunday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will have mid-to-high level clouds as sunshine filters through the cloud cover throughout the day. Highs Saturday will also be in the low 80s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds throughout the day with highs again in the low 80s. We can’t rule out a slight chance for a shower or rumble of thunder in the late evening hours as chances for showers and thunderstorms increase Sunday night into Monday. Rain chances continue Monday and Tuesday as humidity returns in the tri-state.

Look for dry Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 90s but with high humidity. Expect even more heat and humidity on Thursday with highs in the low 90s before a few scattered showers return late in the week.

Next week it looks like a heat wave begins with a 7 to 9 day streak of high temperatures in the 90s starting Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a serious crash involving a father and daughter struck by a car in Northside.
Driver flees after hitting father, daughter walking in Northside, police say
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
A Clinton County judge released John Potter, 66, on his own recognizance, the police chief said.
Warrant leads to ‘depraved, sickening’ child porn case, man’s arrest
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Molly White spent a night at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after accidentally inhaling...
West Side girl, 9, shares warning about chlorine poisoning after pool incident

Latest News

logo
Good-bye to the Stickies, Hello Great Weekend
Looking comfy and dry going into the first half of the weekend!
Clouds and humidity move out as comfy sunshine moves in!
A comfortable first half of the weekend before humidity and storm chances return going into...
Clouds, humidity decrease heading into the weekend
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Morning Rain Tapers, Clearing & Lower Humidity Friday Afternoon