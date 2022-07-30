Pleasant Weather on Saturday - Some Showers on Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will have mid-to-high level clouds as sunshine filters through the cloud cover throughout the day. Highs Saturday will also be in the low 80s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds throughout the day with highs again in the low 80s. We can’t rule out a slight chance for a shower or rumble of thunder in the late evening hours as chances for showers and thunderstorms increase Sunday night into Monday. Rain chances continue Monday and Tuesday as humidity returns in the tri-state.

Look for dry Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 90s but with high humidity. Expect even more heat and humidity on Thursday with highs in the low 90s before a few scattered showers return late in the week.

Next week it looks like a heat wave begins with a 7 to 9 day streak of high temperatures in the 90s starting Thursday.

