Did you win? Friday’s Mega Millions numbers released

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.28 billion!

Friday’s winning numbers are 13-36-45-57-67.

The Mega Ball is 14.

The Megaplier is 2.

If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize.

The giant jackpot remains the nation’s third-largest prize as of Friday. It’s the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

