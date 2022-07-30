Contests
Driver dies in downtown Cincinnati crash, police say

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal crash in downtown Cincinnati Saturday.
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal crash in downtown Cincinnati Saturday.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver died after a crash occurred southbound on Interstate-471 near the Fifth Street Exit Saturday morning.

Officers say that around 3 a.m. the driver of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound Interstate 471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below.

The driver was taken to the UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Excessive speed appears to have played a factor in the crash, police said.

Police have not identified the driver at this time.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

