Gear up for back-to-school shopping during tax-free weekend

Tax-free holiday weekend is August 5th through 7th(WTVG)
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The first day of school is just around the corner and that means it’s time to shop for school supplies.

A good time to start shopping is during Ohio’s tax-free weekend starting Friday, August 5th.

Almost everything costs more today than it did a year ago, which is why this year’s tax-free weekend is going to be extremely helpful for families doing their back-to-school shopping.

“Back to school is starting to pick up now,” said Russ Sporysz, the store manager of the Perrysburg Walmart. “Customers are trying to get a head start especially when they get that school supply list, and also looking to see if those items are going to be available for tax-free weekend so they can save a little bit more money.”

From Friday, August 5th through Sunday, August 7th school supplies and instructional materials costing less than $20 per item will be tax-free, along with clothes costing less than $75 an item.

“We’ve gone ahead and bulked up on more than 100 items that are a dollar or less with more students going back in the classroom,” said Sporysz.

13abc caught up with some kids and parents getting a head start on school supplies.

“I’m most excited for meeting new friends and meeting my teachers. I’m just excited about really everything because I sometimes really enjoy school,” said Addison Morris, a 6th grader at Fallen Timbers Middle School.

Sporysz said the Perrysburg Walmart is gearing up for the tax-free weekend with extra staff because inflation has been hard on many families in the area.

“Right now customers are experiencing a lot of financial budgets within the household and they want to make sure it’s a top priority for their kids to be satisfied for their back-to-school needs,” said Sporysz.

Edward Fletcher and his grandma were picking out some supplies to get him ready for first grade. He says his favorite part about school is making new friends and playing with them. Edward’s grandma says it’s been hard financially for his family lately which is why they came out to find the best deals.

“I’m helping the mom out right now because she can’t really afford it. This is my grandson so I’m just helping her.”

The tax-free holiday weekend starts Friday, August 5th and midnight and ends Sunday the 7th at 11:59, meaning you have all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday to shop.

