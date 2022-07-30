Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Officers search for armed man inside busy Arizona shopping mall

Tempe police say no one was injured.
Tempe police say no one was injured.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) - Police are searching for a man they say he pointed a gun at people and then ran into the Arizona Mills Mall on Friday evening.

Officers say the man got into a fight with others and pulled out the gun. He then ran inside the mall before police arrived.

It’s unknown if the man fired shots inside or outside the mall. Officers are currently clearing the mall, trying to find the man. Tempe police say no one was injured.

A woman says her family was in the food court eating when they heard shots. “We’re sitting in the booth and we hear boom, boom, boom! And we see people just running in droves out the door. They said, ‘Somebody’s been shot. Run, get out,’” she said.

Video from the Arizona’s Family news chopper showed more than 10 police cars surrounding one entrance of the mall. Shoppers were also gathered outside around portions of the mall, while some opted to leave.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal crash in Butler County happened early Tuesday morning.
Woman killed in Butler County crash was protecting her grandson, family says
A federal judge in Cincinnati on Wednesday halted the Biden administration for the foreseeable...
Cincinnati federal judge blocks Air Force, Air National Guard globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers
A federal lawsuit accuses a veteran Cincinnati police officer of assault and battery on a...
VIDEO: Cincinnati police officer repeatedly fires Taser at handcuffed suspect in cruiser
Police investigate a serious crash involving a father and daughter struck by a car in Northside.
Driver flees after hitting father, daughter walking in Northside, police say
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

‘This my winning ticket’ -- Mega Millions jackpot now third largest ever
Did you win? Friday’s Mega Millions numbers released
Authorities in Arizona released a video of crews rescuing a woman who was trapped in her car...
WATCH: Crews rescue woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters
String of thefts target Norwood development at former US Playing Card site
String of thefts target Norwood development at former US Playing Card site
Bodycam
Bodycam footage shows scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Highland County