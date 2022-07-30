Contests
Report: Seattle Mariners finalizing deal to acquire Reds’ ace Castillo

Castillo is considered to be among the top pitchers on the market.
Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game...
Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
This story will be updated.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo is likely headed to Seattle, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

News of the potential deal comes as a surprise, with most previous rumors having Castillo heading to the New York Yankees or the Texas Rangers.

If the deal moves through, the Reds are expected to get back three of the Mariners’ top five prospect, including shortstop Noelvi Marte, fellow shortstop Edwin Arroyo and pitchers Andrew Moore and Levi Stoudt.

The trade deadline is Tuesday.

Cincinnati Reds trade outfielder Tyler Naquin to New York Mets for two minor leaguers

The Reds acquired Castillo in a 2017 trade with the Florida Marlins for pitcher Dan Straily. He made his MLB debut the same year at the age of 25.

The Dominican-born pitcher is playing the 2022 season under a $7.35 million contract with the Reds.

Castillo, a two-time All-Star, pitched a scoreless inning earlier this month in the 2022 MLB All-Star game.

