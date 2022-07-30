String of thefts target Norwood development at former US Playing Card site

Police say the thieves are stealing electrical wires, power tools and more.
By Ken Baker
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help aft thieves broke into a new Norwood development multiple times and stolen lots of construction supplies.

The Factory 52 mixed-use development is bringing apartments, restaurants and retail storefronts to the former site of the US Playing Card factory along I-71 in Norwood. Billed as a “city within a city,” it’s set to be an economic boon to the surrounding area.

But police say thieves have broken into the development site three separate times.

Surveillance footage shows the break-ins.

“You see two gentlemen who are accessing the Factory 52 site in order to take different construction equipment and tools the workers are using,” said Norwood Police Det. Brad Chapman.

Chapman says the thieves are taking electrical wires, power tools and anything else they can get their hands on.

Police can’t confirm it’s the same pair every time, but Chapman says “there are a lot of indicators” that the two caught in the footage may know something about the other thefts.

“It’s been happening at night when no workers are present, nobody is on the construction site,” Chapman said. “The two males pictured in this vide, they are both males, they have tattoos, a full sleeve on one arm and another tattoo on the other.”

