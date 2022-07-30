Thousands without power following devastating flooding

(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.

Here is a list of outages as of 2:00 a.m. Saturday:

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 29

Owsley: 29

Total: 58

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 1,984

Clay: 7

Floyd: 138

Knott: 4,349

Lawrence: 29

Leslie: 754

Letcher: 5,712

Magoffin: 25

Martin: 206

Owsley: 17

Perry: 3,864

Pike: 406

Total: 17,491

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 20

Johnson: 41

Total: 61

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt: 29

Total: 29

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

