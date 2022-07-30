Thousands without power following devastating flooding
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.
Here is a list of outages as of 2:00 a.m. Saturday:
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 29
Owsley: 29
Total: 58
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt: 1,984
Clay: 7
Floyd: 138
Knott: 4,349
Lawrence: 29
Leslie: 754
Letcher: 5,712
Magoffin: 25
Martin: 206
Owsley: 17
Perry: 3,864
Pike: 406
Total: 17,491
Big Sandy RECC:
Floyd: 20
Johnson: 41
Total: 61
Licking Valley RECC:
Breathitt: 29
Total: 29
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.