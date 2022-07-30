Contests
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

