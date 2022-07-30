Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

WATCH: Crews rescue woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters

Authorities in Arizona released a video of crews rescuing a woman who was trapped in her car due to rising flood waters. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia, Amy Cutler and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Residents outside of Phoenix woke up Friday to the aftermath of extensive flooding in the area.

Officials in Apache Junction confirmed at least five people had to be rescued, with others swept away in their vehicles.

Arizona’s Family reports authorities released body camera video showing one of the rescues, where a woman, later identified as Sur Teders, could be heard calling to officers for assistance with her dog also needing help.

The woman’s grandson, Connor Smith, said he came to her aid but couldn’t reach her because of the floodwaters, and that’s when he called 911.

Smith said his grandmother was physically OK after the incident, but the family has lost their dog. Teders’ granddaughter posted about the ordeal on social media and urged the community to participate in the search for their pet.

Authorities said multiple rescues were completed Thursday night as residents got caught in the rushing water. Crews also rescued a person from their home after floodwaters trapped them inside.

The city reported rescue crews were out Friday morning to clear roadways of dirt and debris.

Apache Junction city officials said most streets were open Friday evening, but drivers were still urged to use caution.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal crash in Butler County happened early Tuesday morning.
Woman killed in Butler County crash was protecting her grandson, family says
A federal judge in Cincinnati on Wednesday halted the Biden administration for the foreseeable...
Cincinnati federal judge blocks Air Force, Air National Guard globally from discharging religious vaccine refusers
A federal lawsuit accuses a veteran Cincinnati police officer of assault and battery on a...
VIDEO: Cincinnati police officer repeatedly fires Taser at handcuffed suspect in cruiser
Police investigate a serious crash involving a father and daughter struck by a car in Northside.
Driver flees after hitting father, daughter walking in Northside, police say
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

‘This my winning ticket’ -- Mega Millions jackpot now third largest ever
Did you win? Friday’s Mega Millions numbers released
String of thefts target Norwood development at former US Playing Card site
String of thefts target Norwood development at former US Playing Card site
Bodycam
Bodycam footage shows scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Highland County
Tempe police say no one was injured.
Officers search for armed man inside busy Arizona shopping mall