Day 3: Ohio Task Force 1 conducts water rescue after deadly floods in KY

JACKSON, Ky. (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 entered their third day of search efforts after deadly floods continue to engulf Southeastern Kentucky communities.

The team conducted a search and rescue operation going from house to house in boats to assist with emergency needs near the Hindman and Knott County, Kentucky line.

“The water levels are receding, revealing and emphasizing the magnitude of damage in the area,” Task Force Leader Adam Landis said. “The team continues to perform phenomenally and are in good spirits.”

OH-TF1 was deployed on July 28 after receiving activation orders where they had 16 members assist in water rescues, according to spokesperson Christina O’Connor. They now have an updated number of 45 members.

