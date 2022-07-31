Fire creates $250,000 worth of damages at Spring Grove Village deli
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to multiple reports of “heavy smoke” coming from a deli in Spring Grove Village on Saturday morning.
According to District 3 Fire Chief Kelly Callen, $250,000 has been estimated in damages at S & S Deli on Winton Road around 10:40 a.m., before the deli opened.
“Companies were able to force entry [and] found fire on the first floor,” Callen said. “They knocked that fire down pretty quickly, but the fire had gone up the side of the building and up [into] the roof area.”
There were no injuries reported and no one was in the building, Callen added.
Witnesses on scene said that the deli and grocery store has been a landmark in their community since 1984, when it first opened.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
